Dear Editor,
We want our Medicaid money.
There is a petition going around to get signatures to get on the ballot for people to vote to get Medicaid money from the federal government other states have gotten.
I’ll never understand the logic of our legislators who opt to turn down the monies the people of Missouri need. I ask why? Was it a fit of anger or some other logic of protest of President Obama and the Affordable Care Act? Did the act of refusal come from a scandalous resentment of President Barak Obama? If so, shame on the people who harbored such thoughts.
The people of Missouri were denied the benefits of our share of federal Medicaid monies. I would urge everyone to sign the petition and get on the ballot and vote to restore the monies due to all Missourians. Please do this.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
