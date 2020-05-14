Dear Editor,
Unfortunately, as the June 2, election date approaches, we are seeing more and more attempts to discredit Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s attempts to pass a necessary property levy increase. While individuals have the right to express their opinions regarding the proposed levy increase, the hospital also has a right to correct information that is misleading or inaccurate. With that said, I would like to address the points made by Mica Withers in his/her letter to the editor.
First, I must clarify Mr./Ms. Withers reference to “their last newsletter”, which I fear could lead some readers to think Cedar County Memorial Hospital recently printed and sent out a public newsletter promoting the proposed property tax increase. That in fact is not the case. What she is referring to is the Hospital’s monthly internal employee newsletter, which is primarily distributed electronically with fewer than 20 copies printed (of note, publicly distributed printed items promoting the property levy increase are paid for by the campaign committee, Citizens for Continued Healthcare, appropriately organized through the Missouri Ethics Commission).
Second, as Marketing Director, I have used the Hospital’s own Facebook page to post pictures of staff members holding signs encouraging support for the levy increase. These individuals all were willing to participate in the photographs and have a right to express their support of the levy.
Third, regarding use of the hospital’s website to promote support of the proposed levy increase. If you go to the Cedar County Memorial Hospital website at www.ccmh.co and scroll to the bottom of the home page, you will find a link to questions and answers about the levy. This is an information resource for individuals wishing to learn more about the proposed tax levy initiative.
Fourth, CCMH paid to put the proposed levy increase on the ballot in August 2019. The board of directors of CCMH was aware of the estimated cost of placing the initiative on the ballot, but felt the need for the levy increase outweighed the cost. CCMH has not historically been billed for the initiatives it puts on the ballot for the annual April election. It was explained to us this was a courtesy initiated by the Cedar County commissioners since we are a county entity.
Fifth, the contract between CCMH and the Cedar County Commission for the provision of public health services was signed in December 1994 with the intent of assuring the availability of public health services in Cedar County. For those who may know, the CCHD is operated as a department CCMH, just like any other Hospital department, and is included in the hospital’s budget. In the majority of counties with a public critical access hospital and a county health department, there are two separate levies, one for the hospital and one for county health. This is not the case in Cedar County, where one levy supports both; and that levy is less than most critical access hospitals receive to operate just the hospital. Therefore, when the Hospital Board first voted in January 2019 to put the levy increase on the ballot, they did so seeking funds to maintain the Hospital and the Cedar County Health Department.
Sixth, Mr./Ms. Withers’ accusations that the Hospital has repeatedly lied about the cost of the levy increase to taxpayers is without merit. This is a continued attempt by the Hospital’s opposition to discredit the Hospital, as they have repeatedly attempted to poke holes in the Hospital’s first example of how to compute the levy increase, which was again an EXAMPLE and did not include every possible tax scenario. They also did not seem to understand that the computation we provided yielded what the tax increase would be. “To increase” means to “add to.” We felt this was clear by definition. No doubt, it is a complicated computation; and we have since released more detailed instructions on computation of the levy increase. This example is available on the Facebook page, Citizens for Continued Healthcare.
Seventh, as Mr./Ms. Withers again accuses the hospital of lying, it is important to point out the facts. The following information provided by presiding county commissioner Marlon Collins was shared with the hospital board in the January 2019 meeting. The tax levy for the hospital was originally set at 0.2000 on February 3, 1961. Until the hospital board voted to put the levy proposition on the ballot in April 2019, there was never any request or attempt on record to increase the levy. In fact, as a result of the Hancock Amendment, the original 0.2000 levy from 1961, actually was lowered to the current 0.1528. It is, in fact, the case that the levy amount of 0.2000 has not increased since 1961, but has in fact decreased.
With this much said, I can say I agree with Mr./Ms. Withers on one thing — I, too, am tired of the dishonesty and am very hopeful individuals have a better understanding of the facts after viewing this response. Cedar County needs a hospital and public health services. Please vote yes on Tuesday, June 2, and make sure your friends and family members vote yes, too.
This election is extremely vital to our community.
Thank you. (20c)
Jeanne Hoagland, Marketing Director
Cedar County Memorial Hospital
