To the voters of Cedar County,
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, you will have the opportunity to go to the polls and support the mission of Cedar County Memorial Hospital through approval of the hospital's request for a levy increase.
Please vote Yes for this proposal, the first increase to be considered in the 58-year history of the hospital. We are responding to 21st-century needs, federal mandates and, most importantly, the continued presence of quality, locally-governed health care in Cedar County.
The 130 staff members at CCMH are residents from across the county. The staff includes a group of medical professionals recognized regionally as among southwest Missouri's outstanding physicians and surgeons. The hospital recently completed a rigorous application process through Missouri's Time Critical Stroke Diagnosis Program to become a Level III stroke center, adding yet another critical access component to a long list of healthcare options already available right here in Cedar County.
The levy increase will help CCMH's mission in a variety of ways, covering the needed gaps in technology improvements, facility upgrades and maintenance and also maintain the range of services offered by its dual role of Critical Access Hospital and County Health Department.
The Board pondered a piecemeal approach to this levy and made a decision to think big in upgrading our county's health care options. We are asking you to think big with us and mark a Yes vote on Aug. 6.
Marvin Manring
CCMH board member
Stockton
Editor’s note: This will be the only letter the Republican publishes regarding the hospital levy issue. Our policy says no letters may be printed in the two weeks prior to an election. Anyone who wishes to publish an opinion, whether for or against, may purchase an advertisement.
