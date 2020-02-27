Dear Editor,
Cedar County residents already pay 0.1528 per $100 of annual assessed valuation for the county hospital and they’re trying again to increase it by 300% to 0.6112. There are a few things I’d like to correct/clarify.
The hospital’s made numerous statements like, “Built in 1960, El Dorado Springs' Cedar County Memorial Hospital has never had a tax levy increase since its opening year when the minimum wage was $1.15.,” and, “This is the first time in 58 years the voters of Cedar County have been asked to increase this levy.”
The fact is, they already get more in taxes as property values go up. The U.S. median home value in 1960 was only $11,900 and $229,700 in 2017. Cedar County’s is lower, about $5,000 in 1960 and $92,700 in 2017. So, I think their statements are very disingenuous/misleading because they’ve already been receiving increases all along. Plus, it’s now the third time they’ve asked. We’ve already voted no twice.
Also, the hospital has repeatedly used this example, "In Cedar County, residential property is assessed at 19%, so the assessed value of a $92,700 home is 0.19 x $92,700=$17,613. The owner of a home assessed at $17,613 would see an annual increase of approximately $80.74 if this tax levy increase is passed."
But this is just the increase. Plus, your house isn't the only thing you are paying property taxes on.
Again, I believe their information is very misleading and leaves out a good portion of what you will actually be paying. Property taxes are paid on your house, land, vehicles…(everything listed on the form you fill out each year).
To find out what your taxes for the hospital will be, add the line saying "Hospital" on both your "Real Estate Statement" (they just used your house) and your "Personal Property Tax Statement" (which wasn’t even included in their example), then multiply by 400%. That's how much you'll actually pay (If you really only want to know the increase, multiply by 300% instead).
Example: (Hospital Real Estate Tax $40)+(Hospital Property Tax $26)= $66 x 400% is $264.
I spoke to the County Clerk’s office, they said they didn't know an easier way to figure it. But you can call them or the county assessor to find out what yours will actually be. They're always very helpful.
Also, despite what you might have heard, most hospitals aren’t even supported with taxes. Cedar County residents have been generously supporting the hospital for nearly sixty years. They paid to build the hospital and they’ve actually paid more and more as their property values went up. Despite the fact only a very small percentage of Cedar County residents even use this hospital. I believe there are better options than raising everyone’s taxes.
The hospital board just keeps voting to put this back on the ballot. This is now the third time. Please let them know we won't be bullied. Vote No again on Tuesday, April, 7.
Cindy Malone
Humansville
