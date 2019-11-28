Thanksgiving Day – a time to pause.

Reflect on blessings great and small.

Life and love – family, friends.

All the things that God does send.

Food and fuel to keep us warm.

Shelter from the winds and storms.

A land that's free and full of choice.

No raging wars or battle noise.

So, let us humbly bow and pray

With thankful hearts this Thanksgiving Day.

The author’s email is wileneoverfelt@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.