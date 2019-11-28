Thanksgiving Day – a time to pause.
Reflect on blessings great and small.
Life and love – family, friends.
All the things that God does send.
Food and fuel to keep us warm.
Shelter from the winds and storms.
A land that's free and full of choice.
No raging wars or battle noise.
So, let us humbly bow and pray
With thankful hearts this Thanksgiving Day.
The author’s email is wileneoverfelt@gmail.com.
