Dear Editor,
Thank you to all involved in making the Nut Run such a memorable and encouraging event for our family. It was amazing to see so many people supporting Sam along his journey.
Thank you, Stockton R-I, for organizing a hat day. Our daughter was so proud to be involved with the event and the funds have helped tremendously with travel expenses.
Thank you to the many workers at Mercy and St. Jude’s clinics who continue to work around the clock to keep our family safe. We have witnessed many miracles and received love and dedications greater than words can express.
We are overwhelmed by the prayers, love and support we have been shown through this difficult time. We want to send a special thanks to our family, friends, community and churches for the continued prayers and encouragement. We pray God will bless you all as well
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Jim, Jolene, Molly and Sam Matson
Dadeville
