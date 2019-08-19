Dear Editor,
The Optimist Club of Stockton would like to send a huge thank-you to all who took the time to donate shoes or monetarily for the back to school shoe drive.
There were numerous pairs of shoes given away at the Back-to-School Fair, along with clothes generously donated by Charles Daniels from Half-Off and More. There were also numerous monetary donations made from our amazing community and Great Southern Bank made a generous donation to help buy even more shoes. Anything not taken at the Back-to-School Fair was donated to the Stockton R-I Care to Learn for use by students in need.
Thank you again to the community for always supporting our kids right here in Stockton. The Optimist Club of Stockton meets locally at Simple Simon's Pizza at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month if you are interested in seeing what we are all about. Feel free to join us for a meeting.
Shannon Summers
Stockton
