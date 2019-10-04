On behalf of the Stockton Lake Sertoma Club, we want to thank absolutely everyone who attended, sponsored and volunteered at this year’s 2019 Black Walnut Festival. We could not host this festival without everyone’s help and support.
To all our amazing vendors, we hope you had a great three days and we look forward to seeing each and every one of you again next year! And please tell a friend we will make room for them.
To our sponsors, we could not do what we do without each and every one of you. As of last year we were at $85,000 in contributions to the youth in the Stockton community and it is all because of your continuing support.
To the Stockton park board and city of Stockton, thank you for continuing to let us use Stockton City Park as our festival grounds. It is such a great space and you all do a stand-up job keeping it looking beautiful all year round. The extra support we get from the city and city employees during the festival is priceless. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes and without their willingness to help us and work hard all week, there would be many items we could not address.
To all the volunteers, both in Sertoma and outside the club. We THANK YOU!! There is so much that is thrown into a 3-day festival and it takes a village to make it happen. The ability for everyone to work together and pull their separate events and committees together for the festival is amazing and you all do a fabulous job.
There are so many individuals we would like to personally thank, but would not want to leave anyone out. So, the Stockton Lake Sertoma Club would like to thank everyone for all their hard work and again thank all our patrons during the festival. We hope everyone had an amazing time and that the rain did not keep anyone away.
We are already working on the 60th annual BWF and promise just as much fun, food and festivities and maybe a couple new surprises.
Thanks Again,
Chelsi Haun, President, and all your friends at Lake Stockton Sertoma Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.