I went into town to get my holiday haircut a few days before Thanksgiving.
I didn’t think I really needed one. I kinda liked the little flips and curls of pewter gray around my ears — reminded me of my college days, except for the gray.
But, despite the practicality of a thicker mane in winter, not everyone in the house was equally enamored with my shaggy mop. I was due for a holiday pruning.
Thus, now as Christmas approaches I’m again sporting a respectable-looking crop of hair for the inevitable impromptu photo sessions which come with family gatherings. By New Year’s, though, I ought to be showing vestiges of my 1870s alter ego, Jubal Buzzard, and by spring I could be wondering which is the real version of me — the shorn or the shaggy. Of course, that won’t really happen. I’ll be getting another holiday haircut by Easter, if not sooner.
Fact is, I’ve never had really long hair — just thick hair. By the time it starts touching my collar, it’s hot and uncomfortable. Through most of my boyhood my dad kept my hair cropped in summer and trimmed more suitable for school beginning in September. Holiday haircuts weren’t of concern, just those a week or more before school pictures.
As I recall, Dad didn’t ask any of us four boys how we wanted shorn — short or long. He just sat us down on a milk can outside the barn and one after another commenced clipping, even stopping now and then to dip his clippers in a can of kerosene when they jammed up on contraband in our unkempt mops.
Summer or winter, it didn’t take him long. If I make it sound bad, it wasn’t. Dad gave me the best haircuts I’ve ever had, employing skills he had honed a few years earlier grooming Jersey show cattle.
Long hair was coming into style when I was a teen — Beatles long, but still short by California hippie standards. West Coast Flower Power flowing tresses hadn’t yet made it to the rural Ozarks, but even a little long hair challenged longstanding grooming standards set by school administrators. That was before students discovered they had “rights” or “personal space.” If a haircut would pass muster in the military, it was OK for school.
Luckily, I liked my hair Army style. Otherwise, Dad would never have let me leave the house, anyway.
Accustomed to that discipline, I had no trouble adjusting to Army ROTC style in college or the boot camp cut I got after arriving at Lackland AFB in 1971.
I’ve never had a thing in common with “The Fonz” (Henry Winkler) or his 1950s counterpart “Kookie” (Edd Byrnes) and their ducktail dos. It’s just hair. It’ll grow out of anything, neat or gnarly.
So it didn’t bother me a bit going to get a more respectable coif before the holidays. Matter of fact, just shy of 72, I’m thankful I still have hair needing to cut now and then, and I have a good barber to clip it. After my first couple of visits, he didn’t ask how I want it cut, either — kinda like Dad, but without the milk can and kerosene.
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
