There are few pleasures in the sport of fishing to match taking trout, bass, bluegill or other fish on a fly of your own creation. On cold winter evenings with a bitter wind rattling the windows, you can sit at a tying bench, reliving past fishing experiences and put together the ingredients for future ones.
Jim Moss, Blue Springs, started fishing some 55 years ago by using a cane pole and worms for bait. However, after watching another angler using a flyrod and catching crappie, a new way of fishing opened up for him and since then he has learned to tie flies and has caught everything from bluegill to tarpon on his creations.
“Once I got the hang of tying flies, I started tying respectable flies for a fraction of what I would have to pay for them in a store,” Moss said. “It's not just the saving that got me hooked, it is a lot of fun and you get a lot of satisfaction out of catching a fish on a hook you have stuck on a vise and dolled up with feathers, tinsel and fur.”
Several years ago, Fred Harper and Mike Thomas got hooked on tying flies after attending the Kansas City Sportshow in January.
“We watched people catching trout in the trout pool and started talking to several members of the Missouri Trout Fisherman's Association,” Thomas said. “They told us how easy it was to get started fly-tying and how much fun it was, so we decided to pursue it. We picked up a vise, hackle pliers, scissors, bobbin and the other things we need to start. There is no mysticism in fly tying. We are proof anyone with a yen to learn can become a reasonably accomplished fly-tier."
“I even taught my wife to tie flies after a couple of sessions at the table,” Harper said. “Now she teaches me some things and has started making some great popping bugs I have caught bass on in the summer."
On a recent visit to an Orvis store I talked to Jim Barker, who has tied flies for more than 30 years. He said fly tying was going on in Macedonia more than 2,000 years ago. A wasp-like insect was imitated by dressing a hook with purplish yarn and floated on the Astraeus River. Ever since then, anglers have been using artificial flies.
While waiting for trout parks to open Sunday, March 1, many anglers are spending time tying their own flies, thus making the cold winter days pass faster.
“I fish Taneycomo and some of the other trout spots open year-round, but there is something special about March 1 at the trout parks, Harper said. “I open the season at Bennett Spring or Roaring River and catching trout on a fly I have made makes the fishing even better."
Harper not only fishes for trout, he can also be found hooking bass on cork bugs he has made or even bluegill on nymphs he has made.
“I think nymphs are the best fish-catching flies made,” Harper said. “I catch smallmouths, bluegill as well as trout on them. Just recently I caught a mess of crappie using nymphs I had made. Fishing off a heated dock with several other anglers, we couldn't get the crappie to hit until I tried a nymph. After I started catching fish, I could have sold my nymphs at a very good price. It made a believer out of some hard-to-please crappie fishermen.”
The veteran fly-tier said his collection of materials for tying flies is endless.
“My hunting friends save all kinds of fur and feathers for me,” Harper said. “I have feathers from pheasants, ducks and turkey as well as fur from deer, fox, rabbit and squirrel and even skunk to make flies. I have enough chicken feathers to make pillows for the entire family. Once your hunting friends find out you save fur and feathers for your hobby, you soon may have enough material to open your own supply house.”
There is an art to catching fish on flies just as there is on using natural baits, but when you hook a fighting fish on a lure you have made from scratch, it makes it special.
Another way for an angler to take advantage of winter weather is to get fishing gear ready for the 2020 season. There is an old saying, “A fisherman is no better than his tackle.” Of course, that has also been said about quarterbacks.
Seriously, though, it pays in more ways than one to keep your fishing gear in good working order. For one thing, proper maintenance can add a good many year to the working order of rods, reels and other tackle on which hard-earned money has been spent. Many fishermen have discovered unoiled reels can freeze up, neglected rods can snap and rusty lure hooks can give out just when that lunker comes along.
Good fishing isn't far away and to help the time go by faster and be ready, anglers like Harry Clark, Springfield, have a program to be ready and enjoy spending the cold winter days.
“I prevent problems by having my rods, reels, line and tackle ready,” Clark said. “I wash my rods including the guides, clean the ferrules well, apply a light coating of wax and varnish the rods. I check the lines for cracking, aging, wear and rot. If the line isn't serviceable, I throw it away. If the monofilament has nicks, I replace it fast. I take everything out of my tackle boxes and put things back in some kind of order rather than just dumping things in a pile. I use a vacumn cleaner to remove dust and dirt. If there are any lures beyond repair, I try to restock them while it’s fresh in my mind. I even check my landing net so a big fish won't get away if I net it. I oil reels sparingly and release drag tension to eliminate spring fatigue. Not only does the care of your fishing gear make sense, it also helps make real fishing seem closer.”
White, a Stockton resident, has a varied background in the outdoors as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
