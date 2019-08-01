It’s hard to believe hunting seasons will be opening before you know it, starting with dove, snipe and rail on Sunday, Sept. 1. Hunting will get going with a bang.
Squirrel hunting has been open since Saturday, May 25, but most hunting doesn't get underway until the dove season. The dove season is set for the traditional first of September with a daily limit of 15 birds. Indications all point to a good season for the thousands of Missouri dove hunters.
Tom Duncan, who loves to hunt doves, also loves to fish.
“I can't believe its August already,” Duncan said. “School will be starting soon, the Kansas City Chiefs have started practice. I have still a lot of fishing I want to do before the hunting season starts."
Duncan is like a lot of outdoorsmen who combine fishing with dove hunting. Last year he took limits of dove and crappie on the same trip.
“When September rolls around, I take my shotgun along on some of my dove hunting trips close to a farm pond,” Duncan said. “There have been too many times when I didn't have a gun and the dove were everywhere and there have been days when I just took the gun and saw fishermen catching fish. I have a place near Nevada where I can fish from the bank and catch bluegill and bass while watching the sky for doves. Last year it really paid off for me.”
Word from the breeding grounds up north is we should see another good waterfowl season. The teal numbers remain high and the Missouri special teal season is set for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-22, with a daily limit of 6 teal. The blue wing teal is second to the mallard as the most numerous duck in North America.
As for other hunting seasons, most outlooks are bright including turkey and deer. The firearm deer season is made up of five portions: Early youth, Nov. 2-3; Open, Nov. 16-26; Late youth, Nov. 29-Dec. 1; Antlerless, Dec. 6-8; Alternative methods, Dec. 28-Jan. 7, 2020.
The fall turkey season runs through the entire month of October with a season limit of two turkeys. Although young birds are hard to see with all the ground cover, many squirrel hunters as well as some landowners have reported seeing many young turkeys this summer. This promises to be another fair to good chapter in the success of wild turkeys in Missouri.
Quail and pheasant hunters might find the hunting fair.
“Last year was a poor quail season, but I have heard and seen more birds this summer, so maybe it will be better this November,” Dale Nelson, a farmer near Bethany, said. “I know there are pheasants in this area, but only time will tell how good the season will be, but I look for an improved season.”
With all the heat this summer, hunting has been a distant thought. However, it is getting near when hunters will be taking the fields and woods in the Show-Me State.
Meanwhile, there is a lot of good fishing to be had including great topwater white bass. The whites have been hitting early and late in the day on some of the big impoundments. Last week Paul and Jim Jones were fishing for crappie on Stockton Lake when the cove they were in exploded with feeding white bass. The anglers caught 23 fish before the action stopped.
“When those whites are hitting on top you can't get any more action, Paul said. “Hunting will take a back seat for a while because there is a lot of good fishing ahead, but it won't be long before the unofficial start of hunting on Labor Day weekend.”
