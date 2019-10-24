At first light Tuesday morning, two turkey hunters were at the same spot near Stockton Lake where they took two turkeys on the opening day of the fall season last year.
They hoped the same thing would happen again this fall. Having scouted the area last week, they found turkeys using the area, so their hopes were high as they settled down in a grove of oak trees next to an open field and waited.
With a nearly full moon overhead and temperature in the 50s, it was another excellent day to be outdoors.
Just before legal shooting time, the turkey hunters heard the unmistaken sound of turkeys flying down from their roost. The birds flew in the wrong direction and were never seen again that morning.
“Everything was perfect until a bowhunter moved into the area where the turkeys were roosting,” Jim Harper, Bolivar, said. “Usually we don't see another hunter in the fall, but I guess with all the deer and turkeys in the area and the growing popularity of archery hunting, it wasn't too big of a surprise to see more hunters. There’s still plenty of time to get our birds and just being outdoors in the fall is great.”
An increasing number of fall hunters bring more pressure and the turkeys change their habits. With bowhunting more than a month into the season, many flocks have been inadvertently flushed several times and as a result they have grown smarter and harder to find.
Fall turkey hunting is much different than in the spring when hunters are looking and listening for an old gobbler to sound off. The birds talk a lot more in the fall, but they don't gobble nearly as much as in the spring. A gobble call can be effective and often a fighting purr will have the birds come in to see what is going on.
Besides the rewards in hunting turkey in the fall, there are other things that make it worthwhile.
“When I hunt turkey in the fall, it gives me the opportunity to scout places for the deer season and in the past I have flushed woodcock and quail that I might not have otherwise found for hunting later,” Charlie Davis, Kansas City, said, “I have found some hen of the woods mushrooms in late October, which adds to the hunt.”
Usually in fall turkey hunting, a hunter covers a lot of ground looking for a flock of birds. Smart hunters are always looking for deer signs since both turkeys and deer feed on the same things.
With the arrival of cooler fall breezes, the hunter’s heart starts to stir. It’s a great time to be outdoors as birds migrate, deer start to rut, and squirrels busily gather nuts in preparation for the lean months ahead. The fall color adds to the scene.
Wild turkeys add to the autumnal hunt as fall hunters match their skill, calling, stealth and patience against an entire flock and all their eyes, ears and wariness give challenge to the hunter.
Remember the turkey woods in the fall, especially on public land, are alive with other hunters so exercise caution, and don’t let the fact that you don’t have to tell a gobbler from a hen blind you from the necessity of distinguishing a wild turkey from a hunter. Hunt safely and enjoy the season and the tradition.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.