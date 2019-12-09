Jim Haun recently purchased a 30-foot flagpole complete with a solar light. The new flagpole stands tall and straight and complements the already well-maintained place of rest for so many of our loved ones.
A cremation area has recently been completed including 480 plots on the northeast corner of the cemetery. The sites were marked by Ben Andre as his Eagle Scout project.
Thanks to Jim for his generous donation and thanks to Ben for his contribution to our cemetery.
Marsha Cowan
Peggy Dawes
Larry Johnston
Stockton City Cemetery board
