Dear Editor,
I, as well as some of my friends, have paid for a service and we are not getting what we have paid for. My news channel 10 has been off the air with my satellite TV service. No news and weather.
I have lost out on the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs are in the playoffs and I have to go to a friend’s house to watch them play. I see on TV some excuses why channel 10 is not on TV. I’m going to an antenna, ASAP.
I paid good money and no service. Now I could care less about why there is a problem. No service, no customer.
Goodbye, satellite. Hello, antenna. Is service in America gone with the wind?
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
Editor’s note: DISH Network has temporarily blacked out Springfield CBS affiliate KOLR-10 in a contract dispute over carriage fees. The station is still available over the air, on DIRECTV and on area cable systems.
