As I was walking through Walmart the other day I saw the dreaded “Back to school” signs and the rows and rows of school supplies. While I do miss my friends and do (kinda) want to go back to school, it’s no secret most of us don’t want to go back and that summer went by way too quickly!
But to help make back-to-school shopping more bearable, here are some things we need for school, that we wouldn’t have without agriculture. For one, plastic. Plastic is a byproduct of cows and pigs. Pretty much everything is plastic anymore, from the packages of mechanical pencils to the chairs we sit on and even to our water bottles, Agriculture is part of it.
Glass is another thing which can and some of it does come from agriculture. Windows wouldn’t be made possible without cows and pigs. From cows and sheep, you get chewing gum, which by the way if you chew a minty flavor while studying, it will help you retain the information better. Laboratory research materials also are other things coming from agriculture, without them there would be no labs in biology class.
Any band members out there? Without agriculture there would be no instrument strings or drum heads. Any artists out there? Without agriculture there would be no brushes, dyes and inks, crayons, chalk, paints or oil polishes. Nor would there be paper or the wood used for easels, forestry is part of agriculture. For the athletes, baseballs, footballs, tennis racket strings, gloves and shoes all come from animals.
I could go on and on, but I’ll end with these: pasta, cake mixes, photo film, shampoo and conditioner, refined sugar, vitamins, cosmetics, medicines, gelatin, flavorings, candies, candles, detergent, deodorant, shaving cream, perfume, lotions, waterproofing agents, cement, insulation, anti-freeze, rubber, textiles, clothing, luggage, carpet, upholstery, purses, buttons, water filters and floor waxes. There also are clothes and bags, of course, as well as wooden pencils. Agriculture is in everything.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.