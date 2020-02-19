Dear Editor, Governor Parson and Missouri citizens,
I want to ask you to consider how we can protect our own property rights, natural resources, and right to earn a living in Missouri. Some factory farms have driven people off their land by polluting their water, soil and air. They have controlled prices so that smaller producers went out of business. They have decimated whole communities with people having to move away to earn a living.
Chris McBread in The Guardian, March 9, 2019, said the system has been set up for the benefit of factory farm corporations and their shareholders, at the expense of family farmers, the real people, our environment, and our food systems. He said factory farms pollute the environment and depress property values. He wrote about Jim Mittons of Missouri Rural Crisis Center, a support group for family farmers who said in 1985 Missouri had 23,000 independent pig farmers. In 2019, there were just over 2,000. Independent cattle farms fell over 40% over the same period. He said the cycle of economic shocks blended with government prices created a monopolization of the livestock industry.
Governor Parson, you want Missouri to feed the world. That would be great, our farmers prospering, and selling lots of farm products. Our state also depends on tourism, and that depends on healthy soil, water, and air. After Missouri feeds the world, we want to still have beautiful rivers teeming with fish, fresh air to breathe and healthy communities with many residents. Some say your hands are tied in protecting us against SB 391, that would take away local official rights to enforce country health ordinances. Also HB1583 and SB 699 will be voted on soon. They are about the same thing. Surely you can influence members of the legislature to do what’s right.
Citizens, please call the governor’s office (573) 751-3222, representatives office (573) 751-4065, and the senator’s office (573) 751-8793 if in Cedar County, or your own district, and tell them SB 391, HB 1583 and SB 699 are unconstitutional and quit favoring factory farms against the family farm.
Family farm lobby days, not factory farm lobby day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, State Capitol, Jefferson City; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, State Capitol, Jefferson City.
Respectfully,
Carolyn West
El Dorado Springs
