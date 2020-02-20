Dear Editor,
The voters of Cedar County should be upset about the proposed hospital levy, for several reasons. Despite being rejected in two previous elections, it is back on the ballot. The proposal seeks to increase the hospital levy from 15 cents to 61 cents — a fourfold increase.
I see several problems with this proposal, beyond my general dislike of government subsidies, and the fact that it has already been voted down twice.
A look at the financial statements of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital says volumes. For the fiscal year ending January 2018, the hospital lost $750,000. For the fiscal year ending January 2019, the hospital lost almost $1.3 million dollars. Over a two year period, the hospital lost over $2 million dollars. From 2018 to 2019, the financial statements state that the administration kept a close eye on expenses and cut costs, which is true. From 2018 to 2019, the total expenses decreased by about $75,000. However, revenue also declined by about $400,000. Cutting costs is good, but even if you cut costs, if revenue drops more than the expenses you save, you still lose money.
The funds from the hospital levy accounted for about $270,000 of the annual receipts of the hospital in each of the past three years. In essence, what the hospital levy proposes is to add $750,000 a year to their budget from the good citizens of Cedar County. The sad truth is that even if you add in the money that would have been raised by the increased levy, the hospital still loses about $500,000 over that two year period.
In short, the proposed tax levy does not solve the financial problem at the hospital.
I don’t like taxes increases in general. However, I certainly cannot support a fourfold increase of the hospital levy on all personal and real estate property assessments when it does not appear that the funds the hospital receives are being managed wisely.
Thank you,
Peter A. Lee
Stockton
