Dear Editor,
I am Roger Hamby's stepdaughter. I live in Florida and am not informed regarding the current issues in Stockton, but I do know Roger very well.
He married my mother when my three sisters and I were still children. He promised to love and cherish her until death parted them, which it did several years ago. The amazing thing is he also loved and cherished my sisters and me as if we were his own. He was our father — not our stepfather — and he performed admirably in this role. He was a role model to us and taught us the meanings of responsibility, commitment and integrity through his words and actions. He was totally committed to our family, and we could not have felt more loved if he had been our birth father. He showed us the importance of responsibility by example, was one of the hardest workers I've ever known, and worked every day to support our family. He never took the easy road by expecting our mother to handle the hard child-rearing issues since he was our "stepfather." He was involved in both our discipline and rewards. He loved and cared for us deeply as children and now as adults. We loved and cared for him as our father then and do now. He used to take us on visits to Stockton when we were children, and we loved the town and its people. I know how much he cares about Stockton, and if Roger Hamby cares about something or someone, he'll do everything in his power to ensure their well-being. He does not make idle promises. He is a man of integrity and high moral standards who is honest and forthright in all of his actions. I know this from experience and the people of Stockton would be extremely fortunate to have this man acting as their advocate to address and solve Stockton's problems. I have no doubt that if he is elected Mayor, he will initiate improvements causing Stockton to be in a much better condition when his term of office ends; that is how he affected my sisters and me, and I thank God his term as our father will not end until death. You could not elect a more ethical and concerned citizen than Roger Hamby.
Terri Kitchell Crowley
Bonita Springs, FL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.