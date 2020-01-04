Dear Editor,
The Church of Christ Food Pantry thanks the community for its generous support throughout 2019.
Special thanks go to the following groups who have led food drives or donated to help meet the hunger needs of El Dorado Springs: Assassin Pest Control of Nevada, Cedar County Farm Bureau, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, the Church of Christ, the Community Garden, the Eagles, El Dorado Community Foundation, El Dorado Springs Elementary School, El Dorado Springs High School FCCLA, El Dorado FFA, El Dorado Middle School, El Dorado post office employees, El Dorado Royal Neighbors, El Dorado Volunteer Firefighters, Filley Christian Church, Harwood Royal Neighbors, Housh Dentistry, the National Wild Turkey Federation, New Kids on the Block 4-H, Nevada Walmart, Sac-Osage Retired School Employees, West Union 4-H and Woods Supermarket.
Many individuals also have donated time and money to make the food pantry possible.
Sherry Wiseman
Church of Christ Food Pantry
El Dorado Springs
