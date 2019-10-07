Local comic and owner of Dirt Road Comedy
•Tell us a little about your family. “I have two boys. They’re 17 and 13.”
•Where are you from? “Bolivar’s my hometown. I went all the way through school there. I’ve been a Liberator all my life.”
•Do you have any hobbies? “I like to play golf, but I don’t get to very often.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? Well, I have a dang accounting degree, but my real childhood dream was to be a major league baseball player. When I realized I was 5’8” and not fast, things got real in a hurry. Ha-ha.”
•What’s your favorite thing about living in this area? “I like that it’s not hurried. Life is slower-paced here and more relaxed. People are nicer in general and I don’t have to use big words when I talk.”
•Why is your line of work important? “Because there’s a lot of crappy stuff in today’s world. People need to step back, laugh, appreciate their friends and have a good time once in a while. It’s healthy thing to do and I enjoy being able to make that happen for people.”
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? “Hhhmmm. Good one. I guess a lot of people wouldn’t know that many years ago —and several sizes ago — I finished two full marathons. I’ve actually been getting back into that and I’m in training for one now.”
•Is there a bad habit you’re notorious for? “I don’t think so. I mean, I don’t smoke, but I can occasionally overindulged in some beers after shows. It can happen from time to time when you engage with an audience after a set. It’s easy to get lost in what you’re doing when you’re having a good time and enjoying the company of people you made laugh all night. Does that count?”
•Do you have a secret talent or skill? “I can wiggle my ears. Is that cool? I really don’t know… Is it?”
•What person in history would you most like to spend an afternoon with? “Um, I’d probably go with Robin Williams. If you look at his career, I imagine he’d be a fascinating and entreating.”
•Why do you do what you do? “I think it’s just the thrill of making people happy. It’s weird, you know. Seeing a room full of strangers go from quiet to laughing and enjoying themselves. Five minutes of that is just an incredible thing. I love it and it keeps me wanting to do more.”
•Okay, let’s get down to some serious stuff here: Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip? “Uuuhhh, Miracle Whip. Fewer calories. I think, right? That’s what I tell myself anyway. And, for real, ‘whip’ is just more fun to say, isn’t it?”
•Are you Republican, Democrat or undeclared? “Well, personally, I would probably lean Republican, which does tend to work in this area, but I really keep politics out of my shows. And, our approach to what we do isn’t political at all.”
•Sajak or Trebek? “Oh, Probably Sajak. He seems more laid back and I think Trebek can come off pompous sometimes. I mean, come on, there’s no way he actually knows those answers.”
•What’s your number one bucket list item? “Well, professionally speaking, I’d say playing a major venue. Doing a show at Arrowhead Stadium or Madison Square Gardens, something like that would be at the top of my list.”
