Crissy Reeder. Being a momma.
Rebecca Jameson. Raising my two wonderful, successful, awesome sons!!!
Jennifer Schies. Finding and knowing Jesus.
Kim Scott. Raising my son, AJ!!!
Melanie R. Chance. My three beautiful children.
Carrier Garver. Raising my fun loving children!!
Karen Grantham. My greatest accomplishment... Being Born. living, loving and breathing. When I imagine every single thing that HAD to of taken place in order for me to exists... Going backwards through time, from parents to grandparents etc... Everything and had to have happened exactly as it did in order for 'me' to be here. It's profoundly astonishing if you think about it. Although it required no effort on my part... nothing compares! What an honor, wow I was born and have the privilege to experience life and create a family of my own.
