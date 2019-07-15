Dear Editor,
Recently I read about an investigation done by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, USA Today and Med Page Today. The article was about how easy it is for a doctor who surrendered his/her medical license in one state could obtain a new unrestricted license in another.
Doctors usually surrender their medical licenses to avoid facing charges before a state medical board. Surrendering a license spares the doctor time, money and harm to reputation.
Some states keep information regarding surrenders from public view. Reasons for surrenders can include inappropriate patient relations, writing prescriptions for opiates not in accordance to our laws, substance abuse, etc.
A state can license a doctor with or without limitations or discipline him/her for what occurred in a prior state. When a state issues a clean license to a doctor surrendering his/her medical license in another state, it often puts patients at risk. Hundreds of cases of botched surgeries have been reported where doctors who surrendered in one state obtained an unrestricted license in another.
There are many public internet sites giving patient reviews and listing sanctions and disciplinary actions. Others, for a fee, use other databases to give you a more in-depth look. Use the internet and do your homework when choosing a doctor. Your life may depend on it.
Terri Soucek
El Dorado Springs
