My husband, Jesse, is one of the best fathers I have ever met.
Now, I may be slightly partial to him, but above anything else which can happen in life, I have never had to ask this man to be a father.
If it encompasses his children, he is present and very involved in their everyday life. I believe every child deserves to have a father who loves them purely and wholesomely like he has our’s.
Jesse’s childhood best friend, who now lives down in Texas, messaged me a few weeks ago and asked me what I was planning for Jess’s birthday on Saturday, April 10, and asked if I would be cool if he stole Jess for the weekend.
So, after going back and forth for a while, the plans ended up set. Jesse would be gone for a full weekend.
I was pumped for Jesse. Again, this man never gets away and he needed it. To be quite frank, so did I.
My mother had already had plans to have our two younger kids stay the night with her before I knew any of this was to take place, and my 18-year-old would surely be out and about with his friends. Everything was in place and I am going to have a weekend all to myself, right?
Let me start by admitting that I realized in this short weekend getaway, I took for granted the impact Jesse presence has in our children’s life.
“Today is the day,” I was thinking all day long.
Jesse leaves out, and I am excited because well, ‘woot, woot’, here comes my weekend.
That was until my six-year-old Salem woke up that morning to his daddy being gone.
I knew at this very moment my weekend plans were about to change, but I remained hopeful.
You see, Salem is a daddy’s boy. Sure, he loves me.
For instance, the minute I walk in the door every evening, Salem runs up, hugs me and tells me how much he loves me and missed me.
He tells me all the time I am his favorite person in this world, of course, next to his dad. So, technically that would make me his second favorite person, and I am completely okay with it.
I love the relationship between these two and never would I do anything to change this.
So, here we are, dad is gone for the weekend and Salem is supposed to be going to Nana’s house to play and have fun.
Ok, it is no secret that Salem is the baby to everyone, with him being our last child, and his siblings being much older than him, he gets babied by all.
I see him as slow as molasses moping over to me with his head hanging down.
“What is wrong Salem” I asked.
He climbed up onto my lap and with big crocodile tears building in his eyes, he looked right into my eyes and asked, “Mommy, will you please go over and stay with me at Nana’s house so I can at least be with you?”
Perhaps, I should have been frustrated and told him at this moment he was indeed going to his grandma’s and I would pick him up the next day.
Jess encourages me constantly to go and have nights here and there, but at this moment our child needed me.
I canceled all plans and grabbed my little man up and snuggled him.
I promised him he could go with me to pick up Jess from the airport that Monday.
So, at this moment, I knew Salem was going to be my sidekick for the weekend.
See, what I was not expecting is both my older kids being by my side that whole weekend, as well.
Simmona decided she would just as well rather just stay home with me.
Spencer had major plans, but went out for two hours and came right back home to spend the weekend with me.
I know every parent feels this way, but seriously, my kids are so animated and funny when they tell me stories. I thoroughly enjoy listening to their stories.
When I asked both Spencer and Simmona why they did not want to go do anything, they both said, “I just don’t want you to be alone, mom.”
So, here I am with all three of my kids.
That night we were all watching a movie when I looked around staring individually at each one of them.
One day, by no fault of their own they will not have the time for these weekends.
It is true what they say, “They grow up in a blink of an eye.” If you want time to go by quickly, just have a child.
Staring at them, I smiled.
None of them knew just how excited I was for my lonesome weekend. What I did not know but God did, is that I needed that time with just them.
Lastly, I have to give credit where it is due and that would be to my husband and the father of our three children. There is simply no other man who would be able to take that place of a father in their life and for that we are all blessed by you, thank you.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
