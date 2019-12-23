Dear Editor,
Nestled in the hills of the Ozarks is the small town of Stockton, one of Missouri’s best kept secrets. Rumors are locals like to keep it that way. As a newbie, I am beginning to understand their silence.
The Cedar County seat is situated on Stockton Lake, one of the top 10 sailing lakes in the nation. Walleye, crappie and bass are plentiful in this 25,000-acre lake. The water is clear. The breezes are perfect for sailing. Rivers offer kayaking and floating.
The lake is a huge draw, but Stockton is more than a lake community. Lots of people, like me, are pluralists. I own a small rental home in a city across the state and a studio apartment in Stockton. Many a town folk started out as pluralists from larger cities and ended up monogamous. So it may be for me.
Life in and around Stockton sometimes seems to be in a time warp. Of course, there is business to conduct, work to complete, errands to run.
The difference? Everyday life in Stockton is water colored. A set of twin fawns walk through the neighborhood; a wild turkey causes an SUV to slow down; an unexpected lake view pops up complete with sailboat; the road is shared with an Amish horse and carriage. Stars come out at night, not smoky and yellow but diamond bright. A dog’s bark most likely doesn’t mean a human intruder but a yellow-eyed ’coon in the garbage can. A person in Stockton can walk around a corner or drive a couple of miles to vast bodies of water, medicine for the soul. Time is kept by a noon and 6 p.m. whistle from the courthouse and days are kept by Friday football games and Sunday church.
A 24-hour day in Stockton seems a bit longer, maybe because there are no huge box stores, simply family-owned business where purchasing cans of soup or a tank of gas requires greeting the owner and workers and hearing the latest gossip from your neighbor. Maybe it’s because most businesses transact their dealings personally, making one feel like they just received a lollipop or a treat for their dog when they walk out. Stockton constantly reminds the newbies and the residents to slow down and take notice, chat, even dawdle a bit.
I’ve almost made it through four seasons here at the lake, returning intermittently to my first home for visits with family, doctor appointments and house tending. Each return to the city seems more jarring now. I forget to look behind me when walking after dark; I search for parking spots at the local big-name store and find myself giving up and driving back to the house; and I draw my curtains earlier.
Will I ever be monogamous to this unobtrusive little Stockton snuggled in the hills? I don’t know because love of family pulls me stronger than love of terra cotta. But Stockton has a way of drawing a person. Stockton is beginning to feel like… home?
Patricia Allwood Hindman
Stockton
