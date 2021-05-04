Ted Dwight Vance went to be with Lord on Saturday, May 1. Ted was born to Elmer and Willie (Sawyer) Vance in Dadeville, on Dec. 16, 1930.
Ted grew up and attended school in Dadeville. He served on active duty in the Army of the United States from Feb. 19, 1952, to Jan. 16, 1954. Ted then went on and served eight more years in the army reserve artillery. Ted received decorations, medals, commendations and was awarded the national defense service medal and good conduct medal.
On June 3, 1956, Ted Vance and Christine Triplett were united in marriage and shared 65 years together. Shortly after marriage, Ted and Christine moved to California to work in the orchards picking oranges and plums. They started their families in California and after a few years they moved back to Missouri where they settled at Stockton.
They were blessed with seven children, Tony, Jerrylyn, Trudy, Kimmie, Judy, Claude and Anita. Ted operated a bulldozer and built ramps on Stockton Lake, the parking lots at Truman Lake and ran a dairy farm.
Ted loved spending his free time hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved spending time in the kitchen cooking for his family.
Above all, Ted enjoyed spending time with this family, especially his grandchildren, great -grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. If you knew Ted, you can only imagine him in Heaven fishing for the big catfish.
Survivors include his wife, Christine; his loving dog, Penny; his children, Tony Vance of Stockton; Jerrylyn (Larry) Morgan of Ash Grove; Trudy (Allan) Chaput of Walnut Grove, Judy Ward of Valley Center, Kansas, Anita (Richard) Smith of Walnut Grove; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; other family and many friends.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Willie Vance; brothers, Claude and Ray Vance; sister, Gail Asbell; son, Claude Vance; daughter, Kimmie Worthan; and son-in-law, Mike Ward.
Graveside services and military honors will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Dadeville Masonic Cemetery, Dadeville. Services are under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ted’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital.