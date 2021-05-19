On Wednesday, May 12, excitement filled the community of El Dorado Springs. Residents gathered in the northeast corner of the Woods Supermarket parking lot for the first annual “Patriot Parkway” event.
The municipal city band and the high school’s Bulldog band kicked off the event performing three songs, including the National Anthem. The VFW Color Guard presented the United States flag for the anthem, and Harold Fugate of Fugate Motors led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jackson Tough, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, followed the performance by stating, “In El Dorado Springs, patriotism is second to none. We all know El Dorado Springs is one of the most patriotic communities in the great state of Missouri. Just look at the Optimist Club’s United States flags flown each holiday.”
The original idea of the project started with Harold Fugate and Tough’s father, Jack, discussing putting flags upon utility poles along U.S. 54 to celebrate the nation and to tribute the military, as well as veterans. Unfortunately, at the time of discussion, the project was not able to come to fruition. But, after adding numerous sponsors, the project finally came into full swing.
“We want to say thank you to all our active duty and our veterans,” Tough said. “We deeply appreciate your service.”
That is when Tough introduced the guest speaker of the event, Governor Mike Parson.
Governor Parson spoke to the crowd on the importance of the American flag and its ability to unite “all of us.” Parson recounted how his mother used to hang a flag when he was in service, and it has been proudly displayed ever since. Parson also spoke upon the importance of teaching patriotism to children and grandchildren.
“I hope you do not take for granted what some of these people have done to allow us to be able to fly that flag,” Gov. Parson said. “I know for me it means much more than somebody flying a flag in the air. It is a symbol of who we are, where we have been and the future.”
Governor Parson also made a comical remark during the ceremony commenting on the number of flags along the highway.
“I think you have 48 flags here,” Gov. Parson said. “Surely you guys can find the resources to find two more of those. If you cannot, we have a $44 billion budget lying on my desk right now. I will try to find you two more flags.”
Chamber President Heather Brown then read a letter from U.S. Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler – which was in a declaration on the Congressional Record, congratulating the community on the Patriot Parkway project.
Part of the statement included, "Madam Speaker, I rise today to recognize and celebrate the community project of Patriot Parkway in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, which will be the adornment of 48 American flags along U.S. 54 within city limits. In a time of division, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and community members have come together in the act of patriotism and unity. These flags will be displayed every year from Memorial Day to Veterans Day to commemorate our veterans and to show some American pride."
The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce’s plan is to have the flags be displayed from Memorial Weekend to Veterans Day each year. Also, through the support of sponsors, the flags will be replaced when needed and adequately retired by the VFW.
Tough closed the ceremony by adding, “Thank you to everyone who gathered, for your patriotism, your support of Patriot Parkway and support of El Dorado Springs. May God bless these United States, our great state Missouri and our community.”
