Dear Editor,
Before Mike Parson ascended to Governor in June 2018, he routinely stated local people know what is best where they live — he championed local control. Less than a year later, he reversed his platform: corporate industrial agriculture investors and distant state agencies know what is best for people who live in Cedar and other rural counties. He enthusiastically supported Senate Bill 391, which stripped authority from locally elected county commissions and health departments to regulate concentrated animal feeding operations where they live.
Despite outcry in the form of thousands of phone calls, emails, and visits from rural landowners, independent family farmers, and city dwellers across the state, Governor Parson did not even consult our Republican county commissioners about the impact of SB 391 on our county and our lives. Neither did Cedar County’s three Republican representatives in the House (Warren Love, District 125; Ann Kelley, District 127; and Mike Stephens, District 128). Our Cedar County state-level elected representatives unanimously decided we would be well-served by living next door to some industrial corporate or even foreign-owned factory farm with virtually no regulation, wherever they decided to buy land and build their meat factory.
In 2013, Republicans slipped language into Omnibus Senate Bill 9 which opened 1% of Missouri farmland (289,000 acres) to foreign corporate ownership and control. Democrat Gov. Nixon vetoed it; our Republican dominated legislature overturned his veto. Two weeks later, Chinese corporation Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd., now WH Group, bought Smithfield Foods, including over 40,000 acres of Missouri farmland and began shipping its pork to China. Financed by the Bank of China, Smithfield’s cutting-edge technology enabled China to start building refrigerated warehouses larger than a football field scattered across China. China is stockpiling its strategic food reserve with pork carcasses imported from its pig farms in other countries, including the United States and our state.
During the House vote on SB 391, Democrat Representative Doug Beck forced a roll call vote on an amendment to end foreign corporate ownership of Missouri farmland — the first time House members had to vote on record. Our three county representatives (Warren Love, District 125; Ann Kelley, District 127; and Mike Stephens, District 128) voted for foreign corporations to continue to own and control Missouri farmland.
When coronavirus infections began overwhelming hospitals across the nation, Gov. Parson refused to issue statewide health protections, reverting to his former position, local people know what is best where they live, except when it comes to protecting our health from water, air, soil contamination, our quality of life and property values from corporate industrial factory farms, even foreign-owned.
Vote to end foreign corporate ownership and control of Missouri farmland. Vote for Nicole Galloway for governor and Marvin Manring for District 128 House member.
Cheryl Y. Marcum
Fifth generation Cedar County farm owner
