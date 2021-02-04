Civil Cases
DES-BPC, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Brandon Damewood, El Dorado Springs, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Felonies
Kyle Robert Ewing, Stockton, first-degree burglary, class B felony, third-degree assault — special victim, class D felony, warrant issued.
Jesse L. Ewing, Stockton, first-degree burglary, class B felony, third-degree assault — special victim, class D felony, warrant issued.
Kenneth C. Cerny Jr., El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Patrick Logan Decker, Stockton, second-degree trafficking drugs — class B felony, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 11 — possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, warrant issued.
Joseph John Devlin IV, Stockton, first-degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim, class A felony, warrant issued.
Kyle Robert Ewing, Stockton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, displayed/possessed motor vehicle plates of another person, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, warrant issued.
Angela Dawn Petty, Clinton, tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Robert Alan Adams, Milo, driving while revoked or suspended — second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Joseph Hughes, El Dorado Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, information filed.
Municipal Cases
Darrel E. Bartkoski, El Dorado Springs, peace disturbance, fine $100 and court costs.
Thomas Roland Hill Jr., El Dorado Springs, failure to appear, notice of hearing filed.
Kevin Wayne Hollaway II, Collins, shoplifting, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Tyler L. Schweizer, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles over, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Randy Eugene Moss, El Dorado Springs, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Shaeffr Bland Johnson, El Dorado Springs, displaying unlawful plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Robby D. Stafford, Nevada, assault, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Cody Dale Jones, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Marriage
John Wilburn Wilhelm, 57, Stockton, and Melissa Louise Ornelas, Neosho, 47.
Dissolutions
Stacie R. Young, El Dorado Springs, and Ronald Dee Young, Nixa, dissolution without children, notice of court hearing sent.
Traffic Cases
Jeffery Michael Pearson, Jerico Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office officer’s log for Jan. 24-30
Sunday, Jan. 24
Person reported a trespasser on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Later called back and stated the landowner had given them permission to be there.
Officer reported seeing debris on the side of the road by Amvets in Stockton. This scene had already been handled.
Traffic stop on the Stockton dam. Warning for registration.
Monday, Jan. 25
Dade County asked for assistance in locating the family of one of their inmates who is talking strange on 1801 Road. Officer attempted to contact and no one was there. Building was vacant and locked from the outside. Dade called back and canceled as they are releasing the subject. Handled by an officer.
Resident on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs stated there were trespassers at a neighbor’s house. The neighbor has been deceased for over a year. Officer stated it looked as if there had been people in there and the door was open. He closed the best he could.
Cattle out on Mo. 245 one mile south of Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 39 and Route K. Transferred to MSHP.
Officer out on welfare check on Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Officer out with male on Summer Street in El Dorado Springs. En-route to school.
Investigation being conducted on Grand Street in El Dorado Springs.
Verbal assault on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Person states female being aggressive on 1820 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Alarm activated on 380 Road in El Dorado Springs. All clear.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and 1281 Road in Stockton. Vehicle matched description of a stolen vehicle. No action.
Traffic stop on North Street just outside city limits. Warning given.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Person stated he heard an alarm going off at Orleans Trail in Stockton. Contacted owner. Fuel tank north of Orleans Trail was going off. No report.
Assault on Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs. Brother-in-laws arguing. Handled by an officer.
Trash truck on Route BB and 151 Road in El Dorado Springs. Blocking roadway. Advised they would get it moved in the morning. Handled by dispatcher.
Verbal altercation between reporting person and male who would not leave. He does not live there on 75 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person called back and he left and was fine unless he returned. Officer went to talk to reporting person. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on Kirkpatrick Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Traffic stop by Faith Baptist Church in Stockton. Warning for failure to attach plates.
Traffic stop on 800 Road and Mo. 51 in Virgil City. Officer requested backup. Passenger has active warrants and was detained. Driver Kyle Ewing has active warrants and revoked license and was arrested. Officer saw the passenger throw something out the window. Towing service removed vehicle. Located the material thrown from the vehicle.
Officer out with a suspicious vehicle north of 724 Road in Stockton. Stickered to be towed.
Suspicious vehicle reported in person’s driveway shining lights on a residence on 325 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Onstar reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 54 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle into fence. Male taken to hospital with arm pain. Vehicle removed. Transferred to another agency.
Person reported hitting a deer by Ewing Concrete in Stockton.
Person reported hitting a deer on Mo. 32 and Route K in Stockton.
Driver reported on Mo. 32 by Cedar Creek bridge. Officer stopped driver by Citizens Memorial Hospital Medical in Stockton. Warning for careless and imprudent driving and speeding.
Male and female arguing in Woods Supermarket parking lot Stockton. Neither wants to press charges. No report.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route J by Silver Creek bridge. Officer gave the subject a ride to town. Vehicle marked off until it could be moved. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on 1425 and 1674 Road in Stockton. Two citations given to Stenberg.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Fourth Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Person reported her car was hit in the parking lot at the Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge in Stockton. Subject left the scene. Possibly known subject. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route J a half mile south of Route N. Subject was possibly intoxicated and left the scene. Transferred to MSHP.
Very likely the two incidents above are related.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 39 heading north into Stockton. Unable to locate.
Two-vehicle motor vehicle accident by the Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge in Stockton. No injuries. Vehicle towed. Handled by an officer.
Osage County requested assistance locating a vehicle in Stockton on Locust Street. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious vehicle driving around on 901 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Trespassers on the Spur in Caplinger Mills. Requested an officer talk to trespassers. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Jan. 29
Officer out on warrant service on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Patrick Decker arrested
Assault on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Person stated he thought his mother was bleeding and thought she fell and hit her head and they helped her get into bed. Officer advised this injury was due to an assault with a deadly weapon. Mother transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Joseph Devlin arrested.
Suspicious older female walking on Mo. 39. Reporting person is afraid she is going to get hit. Report taken.
Person reported people walking around with flash lights on Mo. 39 and Airport Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a subject walking around the veterinary clinic on Mo. 39 in Stockton with a flashlight. Unfounded.
Person reported someone kicked his truck and left a dent on Owens Mill Road in Stockton.
Officer received call of an abandoned vehicle on Route B in Jerico Springs. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a stolen phone on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Received a call subjects dumped a bunch of trash at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Officer made the subjects clean up the trash and wrote a warning for plates.
Person stated he just bought a house on 1485 Road in Stockton. He has been moving in and discovered his garage door was broken into and stuff was missing. Report taken.
Theft reported on 1925 Road in Stockton. Person is sure who took the items. Report taken.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Subject is all clear. Handled by an officer.
Officer requested assistance on Grand and Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. Kenneth Cerny arrested.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Person stated her ex keeps driving by her house on Locust Street in Stockton and she wants a resolution. Officer to drive by and see if he can make contact with him. Dispatch and officer made a plan and advised the reporting person. Handled by an officer.
Assault reported on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Male left on foot. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported that a boxer on 1453 Road in Stockton has already bitten two people and is out again. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a truck was in the ditch and called a tow truck and had it pulled out on Mo. 39. He then noticed his shop had been broken into. Handled by an officer.
Cedar County Library wants to press charges on multiple people who have late charges or damaged book returns. Handled by an officer.
Motion alarm going off on West Street in Stockton at Ed’s. All doors and windows secure. Report taken.
Officer out with Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper on traffic stop at McDonald’s in El Dorado Springs.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 and Carmen Street in El Dorado Springs. They have permission to be there. No report.
Person reported a male has been staying there a few days at Cedar Ridge Apartments in Stockton. Person wants him to leave but he has nowhere to go. Will contact the Ministerial Alliance. No contact made.
Traffic stop by Mo. 39. Warning for not using headlights with wipers.
Traffic stop by North and Spring Street. Warning for not using headlights with wipers.
Traffic stop by West and High Street. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32. No front plate.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Jan. 25-31.
Monday, Jan. 25
Officers responded to 204 N. Main St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a D&B trash dumpster. The dumpster was later recovered and returned to the owner. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Officers arrested Jerel R. Faught, 39, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
I responded to 724 East Mo. 54 Highway concerning forgery. The investigation revealed a counterfeit $100 bill had been received by a business. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 200 W. McCrary Circle concerning a reported assault. Suspects were identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues. Saturday, Jan. 31
Officers responded to 200 W. McCrary Circle, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of $1,000 cash. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 77 requests for service.
Transfers
Tomma Fakhrzad and Jerry Steven Rockley to Adam E. and Danielle R. Taffner, lots 11-12, block 3, Hall’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Susan G. Swader to Rhonda Lackey, lots 15-16, block 5, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Bryan Messick to David and Stacy Hinker, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 27.
David R. and Ruth A. Stoneman to Jeffrey Alan and Connie S. Appelget, sec. 17, twsp. 33, range 26.
Parker Family LLC to Terance J. and Zach Cain, Trustees of the Parker Arlen Exemption Trust, secs. 30 and 31, twsp. 35, range 28, blocks F, O, E, 1-4, Original Virgil City, lots 151, 153, 155, 157 and 160, block 4, Original Virgil City.
Terrance J. and Zach Cain, Trustees of the Parker Arlen Exemption Trust, to Lester Earl and Martha Jean Byler, Trustees of the DLJJ Trust, secs. 30 and 31, twsp. 35, range 28, block F, O and E, Original Virgil City, blocks 1-4, Original Virgil CIty, lots 151, 153, 155, 157, block 4, and 160, block 4, Original Virgil City.
Robert L. and Sandra Pyle to Henry and Rebecca Beasley, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 26.
Carole C. POA and Robert L. Lane to Theron S. and Jami N. Gladden, lot 30, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Kenneth and Timothy Shackelford to Randall M. and Pamela D. Cole, sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
Ray Williams to Alberto Lebaro, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Victor J. and Gayle T. Kennedy to Rebecca G. and Adam J. Kinnard, lot 4, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
Michael L. and Lorena Graves and Cheryl K. and Jerry Carpenter to David Black Properties LLC, lots 167 and 168, block 8, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Stephen Langendorf to Jack and Zelka Dillon, lot 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25.
Kirk M. and Shannon L. Bjerke to Kirk M. and Shannon L. Bjerke, Trustees of Shannon and KIrk Bjerke Trust, lots 15 and 18, Starelite Drive (Cassell’s Stockton Hills).
