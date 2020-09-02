Civil Cases
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Gina Allison, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $10,174.24.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Marcus Breshears, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,178.20.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Crystal Mayfield, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,381.40.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronald Miller, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $989.92.
Merchants Acceptance, Bellevue, Washington, plaintiff, vs. Monti M. Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, default judgement against defendant, $2,779.84.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Michael Taylor, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,218.68.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. James E. Toliver, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $5,848.57.
Kent L. Maris, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Compass Health Inc., Clinton, respondent, SATOP assignment review, judgement entered.
Ernes King, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Tammy Renee Jackson, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, summons served.
Sandia Resolution Company LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Chelsea Scharbarth, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Pittsburg State University, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Hailey Donahue, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Kent Laray Maris, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Director of Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, limit dr priv 302.309, order denying limited driv.
TJ Elkins, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Ryan Ardery, Santana, Kansas, defendant, small claims over $100, Santana, Kansas, defendant, dismissed by parties.
Felonies
Teddy J. Blevins, Jerico Springs, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, motion for discovery; first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, motion for discovery.
Jacob Patalsky, El Dorado Springs, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class C felony, motion for discovery.
Trenton Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, criminal summons issued.
Ronica Paige Chandler, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended execution of sentence, seven years department of corrections, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class E felony, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended execution of sentence, four years department of corrections.
James C. Duncan, Humansville, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
Misdemeanors
Amy R. Inman, Sheldon, failure to register motor vehicle, class D misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Jorden Heryford, Humansville, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Henry Vasel, Dunnegan, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — person less than 17 years old in vehicle, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Marriages
Clint Thomas Trevarthen, 33, El Dorado Springs, and Bridgett Leanne Sanderson, 37, El Dorado Springs.
Adrian Menno Miller, 19, Jerico Springs, and Bailey Lynn Schipull, 18, Jerico Springs.
Dissolutions
Wesley Roberts, Humansville, petitioner, and Heather Roberts, Ava, respondent, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Linda C. Chambers, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Jeff Chambers, El Dorado Springs, respondent, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, summons served.
David J. Guinn, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Traci R. Guinn, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, summons served.
Protection Orders
Steve A. Caudill, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse without stalking, judgement of termination.
Michael Lee Warner, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Garrett K. Jones, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Michael L. Warner, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Traffic Cases
Leland James Kropf, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Brett Wayne Thomas, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Conservation Violations
Shawn Allen, Liberty, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Cordale Cox, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Aug. 23-29
Sunday, Aug. 23
Suspicious person reported by Pirtle’s Automotive in Stockton. Vehicle broke down. Walking to get help. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton High School. Later canceled.
Traffic stop near Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Warning given.
Theft reported at Dollar General in Stockton. Female stole a Halloween mask and refused to let the clerk see in her purse. Officer made contact at Airport Village.
Traffic stop near Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle at Storage Stockton. 18-wheeler tagged for towing on Saturday, Aug. 22. Contacted owner of the truck who contacted the driver. He is on his way to get it. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Charles and South Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Kolton Pyle.
Abandoned truck on property on Mo. 39. Reporting person wants it towed. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported property damage on Route Z and 825 Road in Stockton. Subject hit a stop sign. Handled by an officer.
Person stated mother in law is spreading rumors about him and wants it stopped in Jerico Springs. He filled out a statement of his version of the incident. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on Route B west of 525 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning given.
Abandoned vehicle at 1600 and 1851 Road in Stockton. It has been there for three days. Handled by an officer.
Officer out to deliver civil process on North Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Monday, Aug. 24
Traffic stop on 1851 and 1600 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Brandy Johnston.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Resident gone but people in the house are going through her things. Gone on arrival.
Officer out on 1851 Road south of 1600 Road in Stockton. Vehicle still there which was tagged before. Tag has been removed so the officer had the vehicle towed by Mike’s Garage, Stockton.
Suspicious person walking around and looking at things at the Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge in Stockton. Subject said they were using the wi-fi but were asked to move along. Handled by an officer.
ADT reported an alarm on East Route N in Stockton. All clear. Dispatch handled the call.
Theft reported on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Caretaker reported the shed door had been pried open. Report taken. Extra patrol in effect.
Male at the first beach in Stockton reported throwing rocks at the reporting person and niece. Handled by an officer.
Cattle in the roadway on Mo. 215 and 1860 Road in Stockton. Cattle put up.
Reporting person states someone forged his name on a vehicle title on South Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs. No witness. No report.
Reporting person stated debris in the road such as shingles and wood on Hwy 54 one mile east of Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Atlas Security reported an alarm on South Route J in Stockton. No report.
ADT Security reported an alarm on East Route N in Stockton. Made contact with the owner. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a motorist may need assistance on 1501 Road in Stockton. Other vehicles had stopped to help. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported to be out with a vehicle which has an open door on Park and Thompson Street. Cash on console. Nothing seems to be bothered. Secured vehicle.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Suspicious person at Dollar General. Was just released from jail and is waiting for a ride. No report.
Officer out on follow up on 20th Road. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Elm and 3rd Street in Fair Play. Negative contact.
Investigation on East Mo. 32 for a possible missing person. Negative contact.
Theft reported at Brian’s Tire and Auto in Stockton. Several items taken. Subjects have been named. Handled by an officer.
Subject came into CCSO to write a statement regarding an incident on 1620 Road in Fair Play.
Fraud reported on East 1600 Road in Stockton. Possibly phone scamming.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 near the dam entrance. OATS bus not maintaining lanes. Gone on arrival.
ATV theft reported on East 2000 Road in Jerico Springs. Report taken.
Received report of an assault which supposedly happened in late June on Oak Street in Stockton. A vctim is not talking about it. Talked to the officer.
Received a transfer call from Bolivar of a motorist needing assistance on Mo. 32. Appears a tire blew. Subject has flashers on but is afraid someone is going to hit them. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1635 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Alarm reported on South Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Church in Stockton. Warning given.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Traffic stop on South Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route M in Stockton. Warning given.
Person seen removing package off of a porch on Oak Street in Stockton. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on 1400 and 1325 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Suspicious person on South Route J in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Children reported riding bikes in the middle of road on Route Z in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft of several items from a repossessed fifth wheel on East 500 Road. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer handling a possible theft of a vehicle. Reporting person came into CCSO to write a statement.
Damage was done to steps on the south side of Stockton Park. Handled by an officer.
Agency assist to Dade County.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 3rd Street. Warning given.
Person reported hitting a deer on Blake Street in Stockton. Deer was put down. Handled by an officer.
Male, possibly intoxicated, in an electric wheel chair at Orleans Trail Motel. He is refusing to leave. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a motor vehicle at Sundae’s in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported a suspicious man, wearing only underwear, broke into a residence on 1975 Road in Stockton. Don Gianesin has an active warrant out of Cape Girardeau and they will extradite. He was arrested and taken to CCSO.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 39 and 1800 Road in Stockton. No injuries. State contacted. Debris removed. Handled by an officer.
Detective from Greene County requested assistance in a case. Handled by an officer.
A scooter reported at Casey’s in Stockton. Tagged for towing. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a female lost and in a ditch and cannot tell where she is. Located on South 25 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Suspicious vehicle parked on Route B and 97 Road in Jerico Springs. Driver just trying to get away from some people. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Aug. 28
Received a call of an underage female who has alcohol and is being violent on Bryant Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 by Stockton dam. Tried to run them off the road. Transferred to another agency.
Welfare check on Orchard Street in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on 501 and Airport Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Road hazard on Route B in Jerico Springs. Orange Missouri Department of Transportation sign blown into highway. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 by St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Stockton. Warning given.
Person stated someone stealing walnut logs off his property on 625 and 2124 Road. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct on South Jackson in El Dorado Springs. Subjects cursing at son driving by. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by city hall in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call Erin Jones would not leave the property on South 851 Road in El Dorado Springs and was causing a disturbance. She was arrested.
Loud music reported on Oak and Sac Street in Stockton. There was a wedding going on. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 24-30.
Monday, Aug. 24
Officers arrested Harold K Williams, 46, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing with a $955 bond, and a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of burglary with a $2,500 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearances.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Officers arrested Matthew W. Morrow, 39, Stockton, for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with fourth-degree child molestation, with a $5000 bond. Morrow was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Officers responded to 500 South Park in reference to tampering with a utility. The investigation revealed the theft of water services from the property owner. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 111 Winner Road concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a dry erase board with markers, men's ties and a wireless printer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 104 Winner Road concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a wooden flag. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Aug. 28
Officers responded to 228 West Spring Street concerning a report of assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Timothy Tabor, 55, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of third-degree assault and dog at Large. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 711 South Grand Street concerning a reported trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jarrett R Major, 31, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of trespassing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Christopher H. Applebee, 23, El Dorado Springs, for a Vernon County warrant, charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of stealing a motor vehicle, and stealing all other with no bond, Yates County Kansas Warrant, charging him with interfering with a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with no bond, and an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant, charging him with failure to appear per court order on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with a $281 bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending bond and court appearances.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Officers responded to 503 East Gentry Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a refrigerator and range with an oven. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1501 South First Street concerning a report of suspicious persons. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Bret A. Leaver, 50, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no plates, with a $228.50 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Officers responded to 206 West Marshall Street concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 114 requests for service.
Transfers
Lester O. and Sherry Lynn Johnson to Darin Jr. and Rhiannon Henderson, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Billy J. Sr. and Janette J. Evans to Billy J. Jr. Evans and Jevan Shorten, sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 28.
David and Kathryn Beltz to Kenneth R. Sr. and Crystal D. Hostetler, Trustees of the Kenneth R. and Crystal D. Trust, sec. 16 and 21, twsp. 36, range 27, sec. 21.
David and Jessica Brownsberger to Randy and Cathy Cauthon, lots 25 and 26, block 5, Original El Dorado Springs.
Randall T. Breshears to Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell Trust.
Tony and Betty Lou Sallee to Jackie Kay Boyles, sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 27.
Rawn and Annette Tankersley to David and Sandy McGatha, lot 297, block 39, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Brenda J. Martin to Gregory W. and Patricia A. Hunt, lot 1, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, Joshua Hugh and Chelsea Linn Abercrombie to Joshua Hugh and Chelsea Linn Abercrombie, sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 26.
Darrell W. Gant to James A. Loane and Charles McLaurin III, lots 323-327, block 42, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mervin G. and Shirley A. Cargill to Tad K. Morlan, lot 9, sec. 5, twsp 34, range 27.
Roger H. and Bonnie L. Behrens to Mervin G. and Shirley A. Cargill, lot 5, Woodcrest Addition.
Jacqueline A. Farmer, Melissa A. Atkins, Matthew L., Kristina D., Richard L. and Sue Farmer to Richard L. Farmer, Trustee of the Gary L. and Shirley G. Farmer Trust.
Richard L. Farmer, Trustee of the Gary L. and Shirley G. Farmer Trust, to Robert J. and Robin C. Wilhelm, lots 16 and 17, block 2, Owl Haven Subdivision.
Frances Branstetter to Frances Branstetter, Trustee of the Frances Branstetter Trust, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 25.
James Victor and Gayle Terry S. Kennedy to Brinda A. Daniels, sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 27.
Nathaniel Wallen and Cassandra Burton to John L. and Roberta J. Carney, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 27.
John L. and Roberta J. Carney to Terri Hinrichs, Trustee of the Clift Irrevocable Trust, lots 3 and 6, block 51, Original Fremont Stockton, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26, lot 25, North City View Addition to Stockton, sec. 16 and 17, twsp. 34, range 27.
Joan C. Cole to Peter and Belle Britz, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
Anna Mae, FKA Anna Mae Ainley, and Gerald K. Chrisman to Stockton Appliance LLC, lot 16, North City View Addition to Stockton.
James M. Strobl, Trustee of the Mary A. Armbruster Trust, to Kyle Blakey, lots 65 and 78, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Joseph E. Johns to Lisa Diane Land, lots 6-10, Pleasant View Estates Subdivision, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 26.
