Civil Cases
Ethan L. McKeehan, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Samantha M. McKeehan Dollarhide, respondent, motion to modify, amended judgement.
Brenton Minehardt, Ozark, petitioner, vs. Stephanie Minehardt, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, judgement entered.
Sandia Resolution Company LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Chelsea Scharbarth, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, change of venue.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Donald Herbst, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Autovest LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Sara D. Mayfield, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Darrian D. Neill, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kelly Hunt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Felonies
Jami J. Crouch, El Dorado Springs, forgery, class D felony, warrant served.
Ashley Fraley, Springfield, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card (value $750 or more), class E felony, unlawfully receiving public assistance/EBT card (value $750 or more), class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Misdemeanors
Shelly Rae Fields, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, suspended imposition of sentence, two years court-supervised probation, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $300.
Alexandria Lynn Graham, Jerico Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $100 and court costs.
Ardon L. Reasoner, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $25.50 and court costs.
Gregory Rosenbaum, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $250.
Taylor Lynn Park, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, case review scheduled at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.
Taylor Michael Phillips, Fair Play, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, second-degree property damage — law enforcement or relative, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Travis Joe Matzke, El Dorado Springs, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Corey Dodd, Walnut Grove, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Jonathan Stephen Tallbert, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m.
Gregory Lee Cottingham, Springfield, leaving scene of an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Gary Greathouse, Stockton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Samantha Michelle Van Der Merwe, El Dorado Springs, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width — resulting in an accident, class A misdemeanor, operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Marriages
Jacob Ryan Martinez, 27, Bethany, Oklahoma, and Chelsea Alexandrea Cooper, 24, Bethany, Oklahoma.
Colby James Wood, 35, El Dorado Springs, and Lindsay Nicole Daniel, 25, El Dorado Springs.
David Leroy Blosser, 32, El Dorado Springs, and Jana Kaye Swartzentruber, 35, El Dorado Springs.
Dakota Wayne Otte, 24, El Dorado Springs, and Sara Raye Culbertson, 27, El Dorado Springs.
Protection Orders
Brook C. O’Keefe, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, protection order denied.
Philip M. Austin, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, entry of appearance filed.
Traffic Cases
Darrel Bartkoski, Schell City, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order — two sets except motorcycle, guilty plea, fine $105 and court costs.
Floyd Ladson Benenhaley Jr., Aurora, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentenced, probation.
Jared Hunter Green, Springfield, operated a motor vehicles with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea, fine $200 and court costs.
Erin Kay Keller, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $50.
Angelina King, Lawrence, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Christopher Aaron Warnke, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $70.50.
Cody Vincent Wireman, Stockton, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, class C misdemeanor, sentenced to six months probation and court costs.
Conservation Violations
Mickey Culbertson, Bolivar, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50 and court costs.
Colton Molz, Stockton, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50.
Caroline Hutson, Fort Scott, Kansas, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Stuart Hagerman, Elkland, hunting 10 days prior to migratory bird/turkey/deer seasons, baiting game, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's reports for Oct. 25-31.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Suspicious person reported on 2397 Road. Female knocking on doors and the resident would not let her in. Would like the officer to check it out. Female is from Polk County and they are taking her home.
Person stated his fence had been cut and the cattle got out on 1000 Road in Stockton. Report taken.
Female reported screaming in a vehicle on U.S. 54 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Cow out on Mo. 39 and 54. Gone on arrival.
Female reported missing. Has not been seen in several days.
Received call that male would not let daughter go and was assaulting her. Parties are separated and daughter was released to mother. Handled by an officer.
Alarm reported on Route N in Stockton. Shop door ajar and the home owner contacted. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Mo. 39 and 1800 Road in Stockton. Vehicle moved off the road.
Vernon County reported a subject threatening to shoot himself on 150 and 351 Road in El Dorado Springs and were unable to find the subject.
Traffic stop at O'Reilly's in Stockton. Citation issued for open container to Christopher McBratney.
Traffic stops at Charles and South Street in Stockton, on Mo. 32 east of the bridge and on Route N in Stockton.
Monday, Oct. 26
Officer reported deer hit by car by Gum Springs Cemetery in Stockton. Report taken.
Officer out on follow up on 1120 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stop on South Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Rickie Foster given citation.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Person reported an inebriated person at the ambulance barn and would like him removed. Subject removed and taken home. Handled by an officer.
Person stated her family is taking her stuff and they are not welcome on the property on 274 Road, Cedar Springs. Person stated she is dealing with alzheimers. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on extra patrol on 1550 Road.
Person stated a truck pulling a trailer is blocking the road on Mo. 32 and Friendship Hills in Stockton. Truck moved. Handled by an officer.
Person contacted ESPD of a theft of a vehicle on First Street in El Dorado Springs. This is actually a county call. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person at Pete’s Station in El Dorado Springs. Subject was having car trouble. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs newspaper wanted a deputy to relay a message to Cedar County Republican. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops at Mo. 32 and 1655 Road, at Mo. 32 and 1901 Road and on Mo. 32 and Church Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Person reported a semi driving on U.S. 54 near the county line without any taillights. Officer did not locate vehicle.
Person states there are people creating noise and shooting off guns on 274 Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer could not locate anyone and thought maybe reporting person is confused.
Alarm reported on 1656 Road in Stockton. Owner contacted and when they arrived the door was open but did not seem to be anything amiss. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at Funeral Home in Stockton with a suspicious person. Subject took off running and was apprehended. Jason Parsley was arrested.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Burglary reported on Route J in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Tree down on road on 752 east of Route J in Stockton. Contacted road and bridge. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Oct. 30
Theft reported at O’Reilly’s in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported son-in-law is threatening to kill them and he is known to have weapons. Tried to get more but was flagged for having an active case. Granddaughter’s boyfriend will sit with her until husband gets home on South Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported at the Stockton Concession Stand. Report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on Route U and 651 Road and in the middle of the road. Oil leaking badly. Wife of driver on scene and tow truck called. MSHP contacted. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off on West Street in Stockton. Owner contacted. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Spooks and goblins reported on most streets in Stockton. Large groups of witches and spidermen found in Stockton Park.
ESPD reported a suspicious person on Mo. 82 and Walnut Creek Bridge in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Female reported her three children were missing at the Community Building Stockton. Officer located all children and were J4. Handled by an officer.
Cattle on road on Route J and 752 Road. Gone on arrival.
Drive-off reported at Hot Spot in Stockton. Contact made and it was an accidental drive-off.
Two pigs in the roadway on Mo. 39 and 215 Road. Gone on arrival.
Officer assisting motorist on Route B and 975 Road. Warning given.
Injured deer in roadway on Route J and Powerline Road. Handled by an officer.
Altercation reported at Vikings in Stockton. After it was reported, cell phone and debit card missing and reporting person believes she knows who took them. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 and 215 Road. Dressed in black and waving his arms at traffic. Gone on arrival.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reports for Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
Friday, Oct. 29
Officers arrested Falen Andrews, 37, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended with a bond of $532. Andrews was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officer arrested Korey Wegner, 34, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of burning solid waste. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, Oct. 30
Officers responded to 200 West McCrary Circ., apartment 37, concerning an assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Officers responded to 1409 South Summer a violation of a protection order. Officers arrested Joseph Hughes, 31, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of violating the order of protection placed against him. He was released on summons pending a
court appearance.
Officers arrested Louis Stockdale, 28, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of littering with a bond of $276.50. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 93 requests for service.
Transfers
Oral E. and Juana J. Micham, Trustees of the 2013 Micah Family Trust, to Kenneth R. Sr. and Crystal D. Hostetler, Trustees of the Kenneth R. and Crystal D. Hostetler Trust, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 26.
Atra Data Inc to Tamela Eck, Trustee of the Brian E. Eck Trust, sec. 25 and 36, twsp. 34, range 28, sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 28, lots 1 and 2, sec. 1, twsp. 33, range 28, lot 1, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 27.
Steve H. and Catherine Farrar to Steve H. and Catherine Farrar, Trustees of the Steve H. and Catherine Farrar Trust, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 26.
Samuel O. and Nancy Eaves, Trustees of the Samuel O. and Nancy I. Eaves Trust, to Valeria Ray, lots 156-160, block 7, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Erick and Michelle Butterfield to Chan N. To, sec. 16, twsp. 36, range 28.
Atra Data Inc. to Jarvis Cattle Company LLC, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 27.
Kaleb L. and Beverly Miller to Lavonna B. and Delbert E. Jones, lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 28.
Rebecca A. Gilbert to William T. and Evelyn P. Smith, lot 1, Phillips Fairway.
Gregg E. and Melinda N. Cook Carpenter to Jerrod G. Cook and Emily A. Carpenter, lot 8, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25.
Bobby J. O’Dell to Bobby J. O’Dell, Trustee of the Bobby J. O’Dell Trust, lot 2, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 25.
Kathryn J. Arndt to Joe A. and Tami Hughes, lot 3, Phillips Fairway.
Franklin Charles and Victoria Sue Kirkpatrick to Stephanie R. Edwards, Sharon R. Hensley and Daniel J. Kirkpatrick, sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 25.
