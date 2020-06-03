Civil Petitions
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melissa A. Schlup, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $11,719.31.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Joseph James, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
James E. Gish, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Lyndzie O’Keefe, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Marcus A. Breshears, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
William L. Lystlund, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Felonies
Cody A. Boultinghouse, Nevada, forgery, class D felony, trafficking in stolen identities, class B felony, forgery, class D felony, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, class B felony, guilty pleas, 7 years department of correction — sentence to run consecutive to each other.
Benjamin Ray Johnson, Joplin, stealing — all other property under 570.030.5(3), class D felony, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, class E felony, suspended imposition of sentence, 5 years supervised probation.
Eugene Victor Stone, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — habitual, class B felony, guilty plea, sentence of 12 years incarceration in department of corrections.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 7 years.
Chelsea Dawn Wegner, El Dorado Springs, third degree domestic assault, class E felony, warrant served.
Ethan Stevens, El Dorado Springs, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, first degree property damage, class E felony, knowingly burning or exploding, class E felony, entry of appearance filed.
Misdemeanors
Anthony Seth Kilmer, Versailles, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $155.50 and court costs.
Christopher Cluck, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Gregory M. Rosenbaum, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Codi Ranae Woods, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana//cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Zachary Williams, Stockton, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, class A misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Kimberly D. Johnson, Liberal, operating motor vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
Gabrielle Chantelle Griggs, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana//cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Marriage
Marcus Richard Gumm, 22, Marshfield, and Paige Mathison Dobbs, 21, Springfield.
Dissolutions
Rachael L. Fisher, Stockton, and Donald L. Neal, Wasilla, Arkansas, dissolution with children, dismissed by parties.
Desirae Smith, Stockton, and Donn G. Smith, Stockton, family access motion, dismissed by parties.
Conservation Violations
Ricardo Colchado, Nevada, take and/or possess black bass in closed season, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $110.50 and court costs.
Traffic Cases
Charles Brian Gillan, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea, fine $100.
Domestic Relations
Sarah Ann Nepherson, Stockton, change of name, hearing scheduled at 8:59 a.m. Monday, July 13.
Protection Orders
Mike F. Davis, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, notice of hearing returned served.
Mary Jo Souza, Chelsea, Oklahoma, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for May 25-31.
May 25
Officers responded to 204 East Fields concerning a reported arson. The investigation revealed a set fire outside the structure. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
May 26
Officers arrested Jessica S. Corona, 35, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
May 27
Officers responded to 613 North Main concerning a report of property damage. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
May 28
Officers arrested Jason R. Reynolds, 40, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shannon C. Burns, 43, of Nevada, for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Christopher L. Coleman, 33, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while revoked. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
May 30
Officers arrested Shawn D. Terry, 48, of Osceola, for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
May 31
Officers responded to the 700 block of South Park Street concerning a firearm discharged in public. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Brandee G. Lawson, 43, of El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with receiving stolen property, with no bond. He was also arrested for the probable cause of stealing a firearm, first degree tampering and unlawful for certain persons to possess firearms. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Lawson was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for May 24-30.
Sunday, May 24
Received a call from Owl Haven Motel. Owner tried to contact occupants to quiet them down. Requested officer to come out. Handled by an officer.
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office notified family altercation on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. 12 hour rule put in place. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a suspicious person at Caplinger Campgrounds. Subject has been known to be violent, to abuse drugs and to threaten law enforcement. Could be armed and dangerous and may be intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Trespassers reported on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Ex-partes on both suspects. Damaged truck. Caller filed a statement. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct reported on High Street in Stockton. Unfounded.
Disorderly conduct reported on High Street in Stockton. Given consent to search. Four citations issued. Handled by an officer.
Possible disturbance in the parking lot of Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. Male and female with children in the van. Gone when an officer arrived.
Females camping out at Cedar Ridge Campground were asked to leave and did not. Handled by an officer.
Resident requested an officer to do a civil standby on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Informed subject we do not do this, and if there is damage, we will do a property damage report. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Ward and Oak Street in Stockton. Warning for running a stop sign.
Received a report of possibly neglected dogs at South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Caller stated she or he heard 30-plus gunshots on South 1975 Road. Unfounded.
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested agency assistance. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department stated they received a 9-1-1 call in the Jerico Springs area. Tried to contact but no answer. Handled by an officer.
Monday, May 25
Received a call a driver hit deer by the second beach at Orleans Trail in Stockton. Fender pushed into the tire. Handled by an officer.
Assault reported at Sonic in Stockton. Male and female fighting. Male hit the woman and fled into the Sonic building, which they made him leave and he wasn’t happy about this. Officer kept eye on the situation and the subject finally went across the mile long bridge. Handled by an officer.
Cattle reported out on Mo. 39 and Abercrombie Street. Contacted owner. Handled by dispatch.
Received a welfare check on North Ward Street in Stockton. Subject had fallen and injured arm. Ambulance dispatched and was cleared. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driving reported. Vehicle ran a stop sign and nearly caused a motor vehicle accident near school in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 97 and 1450 Road in El Dorado Springs. Two vehicles involved, no injuries. Turned over to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Received a call a political sign had been knocked over and ran over at Mo. 39 and 1620 Road in Bear Creek. Dispatch tried to reconnect with the caller, but no answer.
Officer out on civil service on West Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil service on South Phillips Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil service on West Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil service on East 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil service on West Broadway El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil service on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil service on East Broadway Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil service on South Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil service on East Gentry in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil service on South 1475 Road. Papers served.
Suspicious vehicle on 570 Road off Mo. 39 in Caplinger Mills. Male slumped over the wheel. Medics dispatched and then cancelled. Clear no report.
Officer out on follow up on East 1480 Road in Stockton. Clear.
Alarm Company reported alarm at Simmons Bank in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. Warning given.
Tuesday, May 26
Resident inquired if there is anything that can be done about the neighbor’s dog eating the trash. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at Sac River Bridge. Warning for license plate and bright lights.
Officer requested room assistance with a homeless person. Dispatch located a donor and homeless person was put up in the Owl Haven Motel. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on 4th Street in Stockton with an open door. Contacted owner to close the door.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a 9-1-1 hang up in Stockton. Dispatch contacted the number and everything was fine.
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested welfare check on behalf of the caller on E Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Caller is in Poland and was talking to family and the phone went dead. The hang up was intentional. Clear, no report.
Subject on Stockton Square reported a motor vehicle accident, fender bender. Requested an officer. Subjects exchanged insurance information. Handled by an officer.
Subject came into Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to pick up a cell phone released by an inmate. Handled by dispatcher.
Dispatch reported receiving 13 calls from a subject on High Street in Stockton regarding harassment. Subject was being irrational and profane. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported a suspicious person on 1480 and 1325 Road in Stockton. Female on property that does not belong to her. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on 500 and 201 Road in El Dorado Springs in reference to call earlier this day. William Jack Coleman arrested. Several pieces of tools found. Subject released to St. Clair County.
Received a call from an individual wanting to clarify a request for a welfare check on South 1125 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer came into Cedar County Sheriff’s Office requesting an assault occurring in El Dorado Springs. It was determined the incident happened outside the city limits and was turned over to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Handled by an officer.
Officer requested assistance on West Carmen Street in El Dorado Springs on a search warrant. Officer requested a medic be on standby. Ambulance released. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on South High Street in Stockton. Caller stated someone has taken plywood off one of the doors at the address. Caller needs a police report. Will put the address on extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating there is a suicidal subject at East 770th Road in Stockton. Stated he wanted to shoot a person in the face and stab himself in the throat. Ambulance dispatched. Subject non-responsive. All weapons were secured. Bottle of mixed pills and empty bottles of alcohol found. Subject was the head butting officer. Medic requested backup. Subject refused transport. One individual was arrested. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, May 27
Careless and imprudent driver reported at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Thought to be intoxicated. Officer performed a sobriety test on scene and there was no indication of intoxication. Handled by an officer.
Officer requested assistance with an animal on West Street in Stockton.
Property damage reported on South 1025 Road. Resident stated a vehicle went through a fence last Wednesday. Caller has a license number, driver’s license number and pictures of damage. Has been in contact with the suspect, but no resolution. Officer contacted the suspect and advised to contact insurance or be charged with property damage. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle parked on East Park Drive in Stockton with no tags. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported by Sundae’s Drive-In in Stockton. Citation issued to John Bierwagen. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle at East 150 Road a half mile east of 350 Road. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route N by river bridge in Caplinger Mills. Warning for tags.
Officer out on follow up on South 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Traffic stop on South Mo. 39 by St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Warning for speeding.
Officer out on civil process on 1309 Essary Dr. Rockwall Estates. Papers served.
Request made for officer to deliver package to East 1700 Road in Stockton from the Post Office. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on Gentry Street in El Dorado Springs.
Officer out on civil process on North Kirkpatrick Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on South High Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out on civil process on West Broadway in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on food delivery on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs.
Officer out on civil process on South 201 Road. Papers served.
Officer out on civil process on South 25th Road. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on East Mo. 32. Papers served.
Thursday, May 28
El Dorado Springs Police Department stated they had a request for a welfare check on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs.
Female took off walking and has been gone a long time and it is not like her to do that. Stated a doctor said she might be off mentally and if anything comes up to get her to hospital immediately. Husband has been talking to the female throughout the day and is not worried. She doesn’t want to talk to anyone. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County reported a motor vehicle accident on Route N in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle through fence and into creek. Unknown injuries. Stockton and El Dorado Springs medics dispatched and canceled. Transferred to another agency.
Disturbance reported at the cabins in Stockton. Loud music and noise. Unfounded.
Officer reported a motor vehicle accident at NPUR Caplinger. Requested MSHP, medics and tow. Female complained of chest pain from the airbag. Subject refused an ambulance. Clear, no report.
Received a call of a tire being punctured and a trailer being vandalized on East 1000 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop west of Stockton Dam. Citation issued to Dylan Sehr for suspended license. Given court date of Wednesday, July 8.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 on the dam. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on 750 block of 925 Road in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Friday, May 29
Caller stated 3 dogs charged at her on South Mo. 39 by Pirtle’s in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, a 1/2 mile north of Stockton. Warning.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Two vehicles speeding about 80 and racing by his property. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Oak Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on follow up on Scenic and Blake Street in Stockton. Owner of property asked driver to park correctly.
Received a request for a welfare check on South 1325 Road. Caller thinks the subject may not be in the right mind. Officer responded and all was well.
Brinks reported an alarm on South 2125 Road. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil service on South 1825 Road in Stockton. Negative contact.
Caller reported males have been harassing this family for years on South Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs and now they’re listening in on phone calls. Calling just making it aware for now. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route H in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on delivery of groceries from Woods to East 1700 Road in Stockton.
Stockton Medic requested assistance on Mo. 39 by Woods. Truck stalled and blocked traffic. Handled by an officer.
Caller stated someone stealing his T posts and wants to speak to the Sheriff on South Route J in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Welfare check request on South Hays Street in Stockton. Resident has not returned on time. Upon talking with the resident, they wish to remain where they are because they have more privileges and are being taken of and fed well. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 north of Mo. 97. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 1320 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Charles Cooper. Has an active warrant out of Minneapolis. MPD confirmed plates are stolen from Minnesota. No holds at this time. Plates can be destroyed. Plates returned to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Also, confiscated a bag of weed.
Neighbors complaining of noise on Blake Street in Stockton. Reported it to the landlord. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, May 30
Suspicious vehicle reported on East 1970 Road in Fair Play. Vehicle parked in the owner's drive way and no one around. Contacted owner of the vehicle and the owner of the property agreed the truck could stay there until they picked it up. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop just west of Crabtree Cove on Mo. 32 in Stockton. No action taken.
Extra patrol requested at the Caplinger Camping Area due to campers causing disturbances. Handled by dispatcher.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported at the west Stockton dam entrance. Children riding in the bed of a truck with the tailgate down. Handled by an officer.
Vehicle parked in driveway on South Mo. 39 waiting for a tow truck. Property owner threatening to push vehicle into the highway with his tractor if it is not moved. Handled by an officer.
Owner of J and D Storage in Stockton reported a squatter in one of the units. Suspect gone when officer arrived. Officer will patrol the area trying to find suspects and advise them to move on. Handled by an officer.
A possible intoxicated driver left the parking lot at State Park Beach, almost hitting parked vehicles. Gone on arrival.
Officer out with suspicious vehicle at Camp Loop A.
Received a call stating they heard children being hit and screamed at on East 1658 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Richter Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Disturbance reported at Caplinger Camp Ground. Subjects threatening to beat each other up. Main aggressor has left the area. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 north of Mo. 39 in Stockton. Warning given.
Transfers
Dewey J., and Doris W. Smith, Trustees of the Dewey J. and Doris W. Smith Trust, to Anthony I. and Tracy Lee Wallace Salazar, lot 2, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
James and Jolene Matson to Kyle Hamm, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 26.
Jeffrey E. and Jacqueline K. Nelson to Andrew and April J. Smith, sec. 14, twsp. 33, range 25.
Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor to Castorland Properties LLC, lot 6, block 11, Tough and Eason Addition, lot 211 and 212, block 11, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 11, block 3, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 5 and 6, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kent Maris to Athena Marie Lines, lot 3, block 2, Prescott Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 4, block 2, Prescott Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lazy J. Properties LLC to David Allen and Bryanna Lynn Callahan, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 28.
Bryan K. and Brenda May Morris to Richard and Michelle Leroux and Georgia Detwiler, lot 1, Oak Heights Estates to El Dorado Springs.
Laura L. and Jerry J. Coots and MC&S Property LLC to Jennifer Gregory, lot 1, block 35, Original Fremont (Stockton), lot 2, block 35, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Robert L. Reed to Larren D. Adams, block 3, Stratton’s South (Or 4th).
Larry and Myrna Powell to Larry and Myrna Powell, Trustees of the Larry and Myrna Powell Trust, sec. 20 and 21, twsp. 35, range 26, sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 26.
Agape-Clemensen Family Foundation to Faith Baptist Church of Stockton Inc., sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Lloyd Albert Jr. and Eva L. Boothroyd to Devlin Family Special Needs Trust and Golden Fiduciary Services Trustee, lot 3, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Wendell L. and Joyce I. Eckhoff to Todd W. Belt, sec. 13, twsp. 35, range 26.
Kenneth G. Turner to Klista L. and Lucas W. Rader, block 6, F. H. Smith’s First Addition to Stockton.
John and Courtney Zitting to Sharla Jane Williams, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
John and Courtney Zitting to B Z Holdings LLC, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael J. Curtis Sr. to James A. II and Tara S. Pelfrey, lot 19-23, block 5, Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Ashley N. Daniels to Nathaniel and Abby Chilton, sec. 23, twsp. 36, range 28.
Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor to Castorland Properties LLC, lot 6, block 1, Tough and Eason Addition.
Kenton Troy and Nikki Allison to Kenton Troy and Nikki Allison, lot 19, Oak Heights Estates to El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.