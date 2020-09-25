National Hunting/Fishing Day will be observed on Saturday, Sept. 26, in recognition of the millions of Americans who hunt, fish, photograph or simply watch and enjoy our country's rich wildlife and natural resources.
A team of leading hunting and shooting groups has announced a new, high visibility promotion which has such potential to advance hunting and shooting traditions that it will require a staff of 60 million people. That is, the 60 million plus outdoorsmen and women in the country who can guarantee that these sports are continued by inviting someone who has never experienced them to get outdoors.
Each year Hunting/Fishing Day occurs on the fourth Saturday of September. The day recognizes the conservationist and preservationist found in all those who hunt and fish across the country and the importance of their role.
National Hunting/Fishing Day was declared so America would not forget a few things. First, to remind people fish and wildlife were not always as abundant as they are today.
Second, fish and wildlife can be restored with proper habitat management. Third is America's hunters and anglers were the first to take the challenge and begin wildlife restoration efforts in the U.S. and they have paid a disproportionate share of the cost. And fourth, without hunting and fishing, the nation's fish and wildlife likely would revert to the bad old days.
By the early 1970's, when the anti-hunting movement grew more active, conservation leaders began to realize most people didn't know the invaluable financial contributions of sportsmen to wildlife restoration. Many sportsmen remain unaware of the fact. But hunters, anglers and sport shooters remain the largest contributors to conservation funding.
Hunting and fishing permits together with excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, bows and arrows, rods and reels together generate $100,000 every 30 minutes.
Also, not well known was the role of sportsmen leadership in enacting needed legislation at the state and federal levels to conserve fish and wildlife, and restore habitats. So, National Hunting and Fishing Day was conceived by organizations which support hunting and fishing. Governors of all 50 states have endorsed NHF Day by proclamation, and thousands of groups participate each year.
For those who enjoy hunting and fishing, doing so responsibly is important. Following safety guidelines keep themselves and others safe, for example. However, they also strive to keep their hobbies alive. To do so, they follow the laws and guidelines put in place for each season.
Every year, limits fluctuate depending on the population of birds, fish and other game. At times the population is so high there is a need to reduce the season, other species require careful regulations to prevent over-hunting and fishing.
While hunting and fishing, many enjoy the beauty of nature. They explore areas of the country they may not normally see. Wilderness brings families together or friends for bonding time. Hunting and fishing are about respect for the land, the habitat and each other too.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
