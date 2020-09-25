We seldom played the radio much past breakfast time when I was a boy.
We never played anything dad did not want to hear, either. As I recall, we never even touched the dial of the folks’ old AM radio in the living room. It was locked on KWTO, the station which carried the late Lewis Miller’s farm report and Bill — If you are too busy to go fish'n, you are too busy! — Ring.
The radio did not blare nonstop all day long. It did not blare at all. Jim Reeves, Tennessee Ernie Ford and Johnny Horton were about as rowdy as it got. And, we were not inside long enough to listen much, anyway. Most days dad’s radio played no more than an hour a day.
Except in the barn.
We always had a radio playing in the milk barn — all day, all night. The stations changed over the years, but the music was mostly the same — mellow country, easy listening, never too loud, but always loud enough to hear from our back steps.
Dad said it calmed the cows, and he was right. Modern Farmer magazine backs that up with multiple testimonies by dairy farmers like Kristine Spadgenske, who milks about 250 cows on her dairy farm in Menahga, Minnesota. “At our farm you can always tell when the radio is not on because the cows are way more jumpy and less likely to come into the parlor.”
The magazine also cites a study at the University of Leicester in England which showed slow music played at a large dairy farm increased the cows’ milk production by 3 percent.
Of course, dad never read any of these articles. He just knew cows.
Before radio came on the scene, cowboys sang to their cattle to keep herds calm on a trail drive. Dad was not the first to calm cattle with music, but I have always kind of wondered if the cowboys’ nocturnal melodies weren’t as much for themselves as the cattle — something to relieve the boredom and loneliness, or just hear a human voice, even if it is their own.
If you have been in many barns, you may have noticed other folks play radios for their animals, too — animals like us. Yeah, we all know the soothing effect of music when we are stressed, and how it affects us when we are working. It can speed us up or slow us down. I used to like to tie newspapers to Hungarian rhapsodies, and my brother painted his Western landscapes with the stereo blasting Jefferson Airplane and the like. Maybe it is not so much what music brings, as what it drowns out.
Or maybe its just reassurance that all is right with the world, at least in our respective dairy barns. That dusty AM radio over the stanchions between the cows and their feed trough provided rhythms as omnipresent as the pulsating buzz of the electric fence charger on the facing wall — white noise that becomes obvious only when it ceases.
It is more a part of our world than we realize — the hum of the refrigerator, the ticking of a clock, the whine of trucks on the highway and the drone of aircraft high in the clouds.
We do not usually notice them, until one day we do not.
I would say dad’s cows did not pay any heed to the radio, either until one day dad passed on and the music died.
Maybe we do not play radios nonstop, but we do seem to have the TV on even when we are not watching it. We tend to wake up in the middle of the night if the power goes out and all the house sounds die, and we go outside to study the clouds for twisters when the air turns suddenly still.
Could be we are not all that different from dad’s cows in the milk barn — kept at ease by the likes of Jim Reeves as long as the stanchion we’re in is our own.
And that’s a whole ’nuther story.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
