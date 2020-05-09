During the month of May, Missouri residents may apply for an elk hunting permit for an archery or firearm elk hunt later this year. Elk were a native species in Missouri but they were hunted to extinction because of unregulated hunting until the early 1900s. The Missouri Conservation Commission decided to reintroduce 100 elk to a remote area at Peck Ranch back in 2011-2013. Their numbers have since increased to more than 200 animals, as well as their range over parts of three counties; Shannon, Carter and Reynolds.
The state’s first elk hunting season in modern days will take place this fall. A nine-day archery season will be held Oct.17-25. Five permits will be awarded by way of a random draw for bull elk and will be valid in the firearm season running from Dec.12-20. Four permits will be for the general public and the other will be reserved for qualifying area landowners. The application fee for all will be $10 and successful applicants will pay an additional $50 permit fee. The winners of this first hunt will have to "sit out” for a period for 10 years before applying again. The general permits may be used in the three open counties except the refuge part of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.
Allowed hunting methods for each season will be the same as for deer hunting. Legal permit holders may harvest one bull elk with at least one antler no shorter than 6 inches in length. Applicants applying for an elk hunting permit must be Missouri residents and must be at least 11 years old by the first day of the hunt. Applicants can see if they have been selected for a permit starting July 1 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits after logging into Manage Your Account and selecting View My Special Hunt History.
For more information on Elk hunting in Missouri, visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/.
In visiting with Dave Hawkins, Independence, a veteran elk hunter in several western states, he said, "I was happy to learn Missouri will have an elk hunt this year. I remember my first elk hunt like it was yesterday. I made a bugle call, there came an answer. He was just inside the woods. Should he come out into an open field, he would still be more than 500 yards from where I was. As a last resort, I slipped back into the woods and moved closer to where I thought he was. Finally at about 200 yards I slipped close to the opening and saw him from there. He started to go back into the woods so I gave an answer to his last bugle and he stopped broadside. I put the crosshairs on my rifle, aimed at the top of his back and fired, sending the 250-grain bullet on its way. The big bull fell without a kick. You never forget a moment like that and it’s been several years ago now. I will be in the draw for a Missouri permit this first time there will be an elk hunt in my home state ... it’s something I never thought would happen."
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in the outdoors as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
