For those who ventured into the woods this past weekend for the almost-holy opening of the 2020 fall firearms season for deer, the recent changes to the landowner regulations set forth by the Missouri Department of Conservation likely were known ahead of time.
However, for many other hunters, the unwanted surprise likely was noticed when attempting to login to the MDC’s website for tag registration, only to find they were no longer able to simply claim ownership of a parcel and be issued corresponding turkey and/or deer harvest tags.
Changing from a minimum of 5 connected acres to 20 for the 2020 hunting seasons, the new regulations were simply in need of updating and had been too lax for too long, according to the MDC.
Noting the change was announced at the beginning of the year, Cedar County conservation agent Derek Farwell recently took time to explain the reasoning behind the shift to larger land parcels for commonly obtained landowner harvest tags for deer and turkey within Missouri.
“We were seeing far too many people registering land they did not personally own,” Farwell said of the recent changes. “This is just a way the department closed some loopholes that have existed for years.”
Noting the changes came about based on more than just land parcel size, Farwell said much of the information surrounding the change was influenced by necessary habitat size for the animals being harvested.
“Biologically speaking, a deer needs 20-25 acres just to support a single animal,” Farwell said. “And, our turkey data shows they can utilize or travel upwards of 2,000 acres in a given year. A lot of these changes were strongly influenced by habitat needs for the animals.”
When noting the landowner need to have a proper parcel registered with the MDC to be eligible for landowner tags, Farwell said expeditious registration was beneficial to both the MDC and the landowner(s), respectively.
“Do it sooner rather than later,” Farwell said of registering land for landowner deer and turkey tag eligibility. “It’s always easier than waiting until the last minute and we can walk anyone through the process if they need help with it.”
Farwell also noted those within the county who have questions or concerns regarding remain encouraged to reach out to the department directly anytime there is a need for assistance.
“People are welcome to call me or [conservation agent] Tyler [Green] anytime,” Farwell said. “Everyone in our county office in El Dorado Springs can be helpful in answering questions, where to find proper tax documents, land parcel information and all the necessary information required to register your land for tags.”
Inquiries regarding the newly adjusted regulatory information can be obtained by calling the MDC office El Dorado Springs by calling (417) 876-5226, or online at mdc.mo.gov.
