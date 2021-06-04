Officers and members of Lake Stockton, Missouri, Lodge No. 2858 recognize and appreciate the service, accomplishments and years of dedication given to the benevolent and protective order of Elks of the United States of America, the Missouri Elks Association and the Lake Stockton Lodge by Carl Simpson.
Simpson was initiated into Nevada, Missouri, Lodge No. 564 in 1969, progressed through the chairs, served on the state Scholarship Committee for 29 years, was the state chairman of the Elks National Foundation for six years and in 2011 was appointed chairman for the Elks Joplin Tornado Relief Fund, for which more than $1 million in goods and man hours were donated through the participation of all 27 Missouri lodges.
Simpson served as Missouri Manpower chairman for the 1991 Elks National Convention held in St. Louis, served as Special Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler from 1994 until 2007, was the Missouri Lodge Development chairman from 1982 to 2008, during which time he helped add ten new lodges in the state, was elected to the Board of Grand Trustees in 2007, where he served as Building Applications Member for the East, Pension and Benefits Member, Home Member, Defunct Lodge Member and Vice Chairman.
He was awarded the Presidential Citation for volunteerism by President George W. Bush in 2008.
Simpson became a charter member of Lake Stockton Lodge No. 2858, which he helped form in 2008, holding lodge membership number one and serving as Exalted Ruler in 2012-13.
The officers and members of Lake Stockton, Missouri, Lodge No. 2858 are honored and proud to present to the 2021 Grand Lodge Convention in Tampa, Florida, the name of Carl S. Simpson for the office of Grand Esteemed Leading Knight of the Benevolent and the Protective Order of Elks of the United States.
(0) comments
