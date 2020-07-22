While local businesses and employment rates have suffered due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a place for meals catered to one of the coronavirus’ most susceptible groups of people has also felt some blows — the El Dorado Springs Senior Center.
According to Toni Sabol, the center’s coordinator, the El Dorado Springs Senior Center has experienced difficulty since March.
The center will most likely not close down due to fundraising efforts and grants, Sabol said. Meanwhile, things have been hectic not only for the crew, but also for the local senior population, considering the senior center’s social hub and recreational activities can often act as a “lifeline” for the loneliness many seniors experience.
On one hand, the building is closed to the public, which has led some locals and regulars to believe the center is completely shut down; on the other hand, the center currently only has two employees — Sabol and the head cook.
“She has to get out over 450 meals a week,” Sabol said of the head cook. “I try to help her as best I can, but I’m also trying to run the office also.”
Sabol noted the meal-count is actually running on an increase compared to pre-pandemic numbers; much to their relief, around two weeks ago, the senior center was given permission by Care Connection for Aging Services — the center’s overhead organization — for the head cook to have one volunteer in the kitchen, which Sabol said will be helpful.
The center has been implementing curbside pick-up for meals, as well as home delivery.
“It’s imperative we get these out,” Sabol said of the meals, noting the meals are delivered to “anybody — it could be your aunt or your grandma.”
Financially speaking, the center has seen “very few donations,” Sabol said, adding they could “definitely use some donations, because we need to purchase the food and the containers and so forth.”
The center can always use donations, Sabol said, because while the center asks for donations in return for meals, donations are not required.
“I would say probably 98% of the people that are getting meals — that are homebound, that aren’t on Medicaid — don’t pay anything at all,” Sabol said, adding fundraising plays an important part in this gap.
However, fundraising efforts have stopped, Sabol said.
“I was able to do one letter-writing campaign this spring,” she said. “And I did manage to get a couple of grants, but the money doesn’t last forever. Right now, we’re doing okay, but the money’s not going to last forever, so if anybody would like to make even a 5$ contribution, it would be deeply appreciated.”
Looking forward, Sabol said the center is anticipating Missouri’s Phase 3 in Governor Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, adding the center has recently received plexiglass to put up for Phase 3 during the center’s opening.
Sabol said the eventual reopening will be meaningful for local seniors who frequent the center.
“We talk to people on a weekly basis to try and keep in touch with them and make sure they’re okay,” Sabol said. “And some of the people who came in on a daily basis are not doing well.
They’re not leaving their homes, they’re afraid, their health is disintegrating, their mental state of mind is disintegrating … they want to come back, and we’re anxious to open up, but we have to do it safely.”
For some seniors, the center can often be their only outlet for socialization: games and activities such as puzzles and bingo provide further opportunity for a recreational outlet.
However, looking on toward the dawning reopening, Sabol said the center could possibly be “a very different place” when doors open because of social distancing. Patrons possibly may be sitting alone at tables and will likely not have bingo and puzzles due to safety guidelines, Sabol said, while also noting some of this is unknown and Phase 3 might not require such guidelines.
“But they’re the most vulnerable population, so that’s why we’re trying to take every precaution that we can,” Sabol said.
Sabol said she is unsure of when the center will reopen. The day will be ultimately decided by Care Connection for Aging Services, in lieu of Governor Parson’s forthcoming guidelines for Phase 3 of the state recovery plan.
Meanwhile, Sabol said she has diligently wiped down “every nook and cranny” of the center to keep things safe.
“We’ve gone all out to keep things disinfected,” she said. “We’re trying to think of everything we can do, but we’ll know more as time goes by what’s recommended by the [Center for Disease Control] and the governor and so forth.”
Meanwhile, the center will continue serving curbside pick-up and home deliveries for its loyal, new and incoming patrons.
Overall, Sabol said, this situation breaks her heart, not only from the concern she feels for the senior community, but also from a personal level.
“My mom just passed a couple of months ago,” Sabol said. “I know at one point, her and my dad — who’s also passed — depended on home-delivered meals, so this senior center is very important to me to help the seniors, and I recognize how important it is, I recognize how needed it is.”
