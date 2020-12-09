With numerous community members in attendance and a productive agenda at hand, the El Dorado Springs City Council met at 5:30 p.m., at El Dorado Springs City Hall to discuss regular city business.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and taking roll, the previous meeting’s minutes were unanimously approved.
Moving forward and in hearing from the general public, Cedar County Memorial Hospital board president Michelle Leroux was present to encourage the city to consider a mask mandate for the prevention of COVID-19.
Leroux cited information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statements from Missouri Governor Mike Parson, as well as the “almost ten deaths” in the county from COVID-19.
El Dorado Springs resident and business owner Kim Neal voiced her opposition to a forced mask mandate or ordinance, noting several recent studies which Neal said showed little or no support for the wearing of face coverings.
“I really don’t see a mask mandate as being effective,” Neal said. “If people feel they need to wear a mask, then they can choose to do so, but it’s our right to make that personal choice ourselves.”
More than a dozen area residents shared in agreement with Neal and multiple citizens took turns voicing their concern for a forced or mandatory mask ordinance.
Another citizen asked the council what the difference was between a mandate/ordinance or a recommendation/resolution regarding the topic at hand.
“An ordinance is the city’s equivalent of a state law,” Rogers said in a clear response. “A resolution is more of a suggestion or more ceremonial. If the city were to consider some kind of mask ruling, I’d encourage it to be done as a resolution.”
Additionally, in response to Davis’ sentiments, Rogers noted Cedar County currently had the lowest seven-day positive COVID-19 statistic in Missouri at 2.6%.
Leroux addressed the statement from Rogers, noting the recent figure did not take into account the recent Thanksgiving holiday and said as the Christmas holiday approached, the community was entering a “weird window” of time and stated the numbers would increase during and/or after the holiday season.
Another El Dorado Springs resident, Alan Hicks, asked to have the floor after Leroux’s statements and said the city “can’t assume numbers will go up” and noted his opposition to a mask mandate for business-related reasons.
“The town’s been through enough,” Hicks said. “We don’t need to hurt our small businesses.”
Murrell thanked all in attendance for the collective input on the matter, then noted there was no scheduled items on the agenda in relation to a mask mandate and the council took no further action on the issue.
Moving ahead, the councilmen read and approved two new bills, which became ordinances. One of the two ordinances approved redefined a specific section of lots to become multi-unit dwelling parcels for residential construction.
In addressing scheduled business, Rogers shared the city is working on a submission to the county commissioners for additional COVID-19 related acquisitions.
Rogers said the city’s fire department had received new turnout gear and sanitization equipment for regular cleaning of protective gear issued to firefighters after an approved request was heard and granted by the county commission — a move which came at no added cost to the city or county taxpayers.
Rogers additionally said the city’s online bill pay option for utility customers will be available soon after the recent account number transitions were made so the newly purchased billing software will accept the updated account numbers.
Councilman Brett Entrikin asked if there was a potential delivery date for the software to be implemented and Rogers replied in the negative, noting the company providing the payment platform has been in recent communication with the city and plans to implement the new payment software in the near future.
With nothing further to address, the council closed open session at 6:10 p.m. to enter into an executive/closed session to discuss scheduled non-public business.
El Dorado Springs city council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at El Dorado Springs City Hall and are open to the public. Interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.