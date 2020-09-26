Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand. — Matthew 12:25.
Regardless of where you may fall out on the “new normal” brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic — serious/not serious; mask/no mask; conspiracy/no conspiracy; isolate/do not isolate; test/do not test —the division ensuing over these things is devastating and heartbreaking.
Accusing each other of either “not caring” for not wearing a mask, or of “being stupid” for wearing one, has no place in a society of human beings destined to live together. We are all in this together.
However, if we continue to bite and devour one another, we may soon find we have consumed each other with no society left of which to be a part. — Galatians 5:15.
What we are seeing in our nation and world is the onset of entropy, a vivid illustration of the second law of thermodynamics.
Entropy: lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder.
We are losing our need for order, our sense of predictability. We watch the news from other parts of the country and see senseless rioting and devastation with no effort to quell the disorder. Those scenes of chaos in our cities affect us viscerally, and we cry out for order, for someone to do something.
However, as we watch what is going on in other parts of the world, we may be missing what is happening right in front of us, maybe even within our own families. No, it may not be chaotic or criminal, but it is devastating.
Entropy is a property of a thermodynamic system. The second law of thermodynamics shows isolated systems spontaneously evolve towards thermodynamic equilibrium, the state with maximum entropy.
Whether planned or not, masking and social distancing, i.e., forced isolation, is having a deteriorating effect on much of the population.
Instead of criticizing and/or accusing, be sensitive. Pay attention to those in your circle who may be presenting with a different behavior or attitude than customary. Check in with their feelings before going to cause. Dig deeper. Feelings of isolation lead to despair, leading to depression. Be alert.
We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. — Romans 15:1.
Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ — Galatians — 6:2.
Hill is the Pastor of Stockton Presbyterian Church. He currently is working on a graduate degree and occasionally contributes faith-based columns to the Cedar County Republican.
