The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce met in the city park on Friday evening, June 12, hosting an election for executive board members, presenting annual awards, holding a raffle and more as catered food preceded the event and live music followed.
Board president Dr. Neil Lisenmayer and board vice president Heather Brown presented opening remarks at the open meeting’s beginning, reflecting on the past three months as plans have changed due to COVID-19.
“From our chamber’s perspective, we decided to cancel several events, including our chamber meeting, our chamber lunches for April and May, the citywide sale, the clean up El Do campaign was reformatted for this year,” Linsenmayer said, “and unfortunately, we didn’t gather for the national day of prayer, but hopefully through all of this, everybody’s been praying anyway.”
Linsenmayer said the community hopefully will continue to band together and adapt to new changes.
Brown said while the Chamber office was closed, El Do Chamber chief executive officer Jackson Tough and assistant director Peggy Snodgrass worked remotely to ensure daily operations were taken care of in every aspect, including writing timely, fact-checked emails daily to the community and getting in contact with Governor Mike Parson’s office for updates.
“These are the times we can all count on each other,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this chamber organization, I’m grateful for each and every one of you, and we have shown, in spite of this, that we are truly an asset and we will continue to move forward.”
Chamber treasurer Theresa Christian provided a treasurer’s report during the meeting, saying the organization ended the year with a net income of $1,062.35.
Following the treasurer’s report, Tough presented the chamber’s annual awards. The 2020 Member/Citizen of the Year award was awarded to Sharon Lansing, with Tough citing her involvement with the Preserve Our Past Society and the Wayside Inn Museum, as well as brainstorming and encouraging with others about the mission of Spring City Revitalization.
The 2020 Executive Service of the Year was awarded to Dr. Neil Linsenmayer. Tough said the award was “well-deserved.”
The 2020 Business/Organization of the Year award was awarded to El Dorado Springs Fire Department Auxiliary.
“It was organized only two years ago, and their impact on our volunteer fire department has been very significant,” Tough said. “The fire department auxiliary is composed of about 25 wives, girlfriends, friends and family members.”
For the final award, the 2020 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award was given to retiring R-II superintendent Mark Koca, who has served his role for the past nine years.
“During his tenure as superintendent, the district passed a 5.4 million dollar bond issue for needed additions to the middle school and high school,” Tough said. “Before becoming superintendent, Mr. Koca taught for 22 years, including 11 in El Dorado Springs.
As the leader of the school district, Tough said Koca has provided wisdom and integrity, financial responsibility and, most importantly, “a vision of success for all the students, faculty and our community.”
Afterward, Allyson Snodgrass and Brayden Housh were presented as scholarship recipients.
The chamber’s 2020 executive board election was then announced, with Brown being reelected as vice president, Christian being reelected as treasurer and Vicki Hillaman reelected as director.
After raffle prize winners were announced, Missouri representative Warren Love gave a proclamation for El Do’s municipal band. The band then topped off the night with a musical performance.
