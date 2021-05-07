Spend time with your grandparents

At a young age, my grandparents were my everything. They still are.
From teaching me things such as how to garden, how to mow or how to drive a stick shift. Many life lessons were taught under the guidance of my grandparents. I spent every day or every other day at their house as it was my second home.
Some of my favorite and most fond childhood memories are with my grandparents. One memory I still cherish today is going to the Highway Inn in Girard, Kansas, every Saturday morning. I was very young, around the age of 5-7, but my grandparents would take me to the breakfast spot where I had the chance to sit down and talk with many of their friends. Through these conversations, I learned a bulk of information from local history, family history, sports, you name it they were talking about it.
There I was, a young boy pounding away at a cup of coffee while mesmerized by the story telling abilities of the elders.
Another memory was after catechism, or Catholic school, me and my sisters would go over to our grandparents where my grandpa treated us to a spaghetti and meatball dinner. The recipe was carried over from Italy so you know it was amazing. It was just something we looked forward to all the time.
The memories are endless when it comes to my grandparents.
I want to delve into a more serious matter. Time being limited.
From a young age, I thought my grandparents would live to be 100+ as their spirits were always high, they were always active for their age and they were all there mentally.
Things quickly took a turn.
On my mom’s side, I had little interaction with my grandfather as the only clear memories I had were of him was when he had ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and could not speak properly. His wife, or my grandma, currently resides in Girard today and is doing just fine.
On my dad’s side, the changes started after returning home from a national cross country meet in North Carolina for my first semester in college. The second I stepped into my dorm room after returning from the trip was the second I received the dreadful call. I heard it was my grandfather who had passed away.
All the happiness from the cross country trip just went away. My best friend had died of pancreatic cancer and I was not there to say goodbye to him much like the rest of my family was able to. This really tore into me for months and years to come as it still does today.
Almost one year exactly, my grandmother passed away from pancreatic cancer. Two of the most important people in my life gone within one year. I am doing just fine now as I have come to the conclusion that they are in a better place, together.
This brings me to my next subject for the younger audience, spend as much time as you can with your grandparents and the people who you love.
“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend.” – Unknown.
Do not assume like I did that the people you love will be here forever. Our time comes eventually and we must cherish every memory we have whether it be with family or friends. Life is short and time is precious.
Aaron Pyle is the Editor for the Cedar County Republican. You can reach him through his email aaronp@cedarrepublican.com or by phone (620) 249-2782.
