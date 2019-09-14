When I first came to this place some years ago,
An elm tree stood by the side of the road.
Its beauty was unmatched by any on the place,
As it stood there in splendor and magnificent grace.
Many times through its life, its strength gave me strength,
As it continued to grow in breadth, in height and length.
I knew it was an elm tree and subject to disease,
But it so salved my soul and put my mind at ease.
Then, when the first branch withered, I tricked myself,
Looking only at the others which were still in good health.
But branch by branch through seasons of despair,
I watched its life succumb; the life I loved to share.
I should have tried to not love it so,
But couldn't help myself, and let my heart go.
And now that fond memories are all that remain,
My heart, which loved it so, will carry on its flame.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.