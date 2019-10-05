Imagine for a moment you gave someone you love the perfect gift, a gift they will love and treasure, bringing them so much joy. But they chose to sit it on a shelf and never open it. How would you feel? Now imagine for a moment how our Father feels when we do the very same thing to him. He's given each of us incredible gifts, gifts those around us are counting on us to put to work, and so often we set them on a shelf and let them collect dust.
If there is one thing that I am entirely convinced of, it’s this; we all have the same purpose. We have different gifts by which we fulfill our purpose, but the same purpose, to make Jesus famous. To illuminate Jesus in our life so others believe in him and turn their hearts to him (Mark 16:15).
“No one should despise your youth; instead, you should be an example to the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity. Until I come, give your attention to public reading, exhortation, and teaching. Do not neglect the gift that is in you; it was given to you through prophecy, with the laying on of hands by the council of elders. Practice these things; be committed to them, so that your progress may be evident to all.” — 1 Timothy 4:12-15.
Paul was speaking to young Timothy in these verses, his son in the faith, reminding him just because he's young and others may look down on him; Timothy had a gift and he needed to be putting it to work. People around him needed him to nurture what God had entrusted to him. Timothy needed to understand = he possessed gifts others needed.
You have gifts others need. Maybe your gift is helping, teaching, worship, photography, sales, writing or speaking; whatever God has gifted you with, there is someone who needs what you have, so acknowledge it and nurture it. Invest in it, practice it, find a Paul and learn from them. Find someone who is ahead of you on the journey and take notes. Our gifts weren't given so we would compare and compete, but so we would work together for the good of the gospel. Celebrate with others who share similar gifts, because if God can use them, he can use you. When we allow someone else's success to intimidate us, we have lost sight of why we do what we do. We've allowed our gift to be about us rather than Jesus and what he did.
“Be conscientious about yourself and your teaching; persevere in these things, for by doing this you will save both yourself and your hearers.” — 1 Timothy 4:16.
I love what the first part of this verse implies; watch yourself. In 1 Corinthians 11:1, Paul says, “Imitate me as I imitate Christ.” How brave. Really. Are you comfortable telling people to imitate you as you imitate Christ? I have a lot of moments I’d rather someone not emulate. Am I right? But the truth is, God has entrusted us with a great gift and with it comes great responsibility. How we handle what we have determines to what extent he will give. Live a life full of Christ, nurturing the gifts and the people he puts in your path and he will always be willing to provide you with more.
Now comes my favorite part of this scripture, “persevere in these things, for by doing this you will save both yourself and your hearers.” I looked up the word persevere in the dictionary and it means continue in a course of action even in difficulty or with little or no prospect of success. What? God, you want me to keep going when it doesn't seem to matter, when things are hard, and when everything seems to be failing? Following God's plan for your life, using your gifts He's given you will not always be rainbows and butterflies. It will be difficult at times, and you may see little or no success in life or in those you're trying to reach, but God says persevere.
A few years ago, my husband and I were facing a difficult decision, and I called up my “Paul,” my cousin Jacob. He has always been a father of the faith to me. He's where I seek good godly counsel. Amid our conversation, he said something I'll never forget.
“Cassie, people’s lives depend on what you do or don't do.”
It matters whether you persevere or quit. Heavy, right? But so true. God has a good plan and grand purpose for you, but we will never accomplish all he has for us if we give up. People are dying and going to hell, and they need us to persevere. And if I can remind you, friend, blessing hinges on our obedience to God. Our perseverance is proof of our obedience.
If you are reading this wondering what gifts God has given you, I encourage you to seek him. When you seek him, you will find him and is eager to speak to you. Maybe you are the one who has set your gift on a shelf because you feel inadequate or unworthy of such a gift. If so, unwrap that thing. If God has given it to you, put it to work. Letting it die is not God’s heart for you. You are loved and able to do all God has for you. Trust him. And if you're patting your back because you are living and operating in your gift, I challenge you to keep moving forward. God wants to do more than you can imagine.
Don't give up on the gift you've been given. The people in your world, they need it. Grab ahold of the gifts you've been given and put them to work for Jesus.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
