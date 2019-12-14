Your life has meaning. Your life has a purpose. God has a hope and a future for you, and it's incredible! God formed you and knitted you together in your mother's womb, and He did not make a mistake. God wants the very best for you. He loves you. But some days life is hard, really hard. We are continually facing situations that are joy robbers and life suckers. Am I right? We face heartbreaks, discouragement, loss, pain, temptation and a slew of other life-sucking situations and if we were sincere, there’s likely been a time or two we've been tempted to give up. To quit on our marriage or relationships, on our calling, our work or our children. Some of us have even contemplated quitting on life.
It's easy to get sucked into all the negative. It's all around all the time. We turn on the television, and it's there. We turn on the radio, yep, there too. We talk to our friends, our family, our coworkers; it’s there. But why do we allow all the negative to take such a hold of us? Why do we buy the lies negativity tells? The lie that life has no meaning, no purpose. The story saying God doesn't care about you or what you're going through. The lie saying you’re a mistake. The lie saying just because things aren't all rainbows and butterflies, life is terrible. The lie saying they’d be better off without you. God's word clearly states the opposite.
Just because things aren't going the way you'd like, the way I'd like doesn't mean our life is inferior. God created us for the good life, a life of fullness and purpose. A life chasing after Him and an eternity to spend with Him. God loves you, He created you for now and He has incredible things ahead for you, more than you can fathom if you will only surrender and be obedient to His voice. Will all of life's struggle cease to exist? Nope, but a life surrendered to Christ does have an advantage. Joy, peace, love, fullness of life and mercy to name a few, they are the advantages.
God's heart is for you to experience the fullness of life now, at this very moment. Let's stop with all the negativity and the lies it's selling. Let's surrender and choose to live the good life Christ has for us. A life full of peace, joy, and love.
“The Lord is my shepherd; I have what I need.
He lets me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside quiet waters.
He renews my life; he leads me along the right paths for his name's sake.
Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me;
your rod and your staff — they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life,
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord as long as I live.”
—Psalms 23:1-6 (CSB)
I know we usually hear this scripture at funerals, but I say it's more of a scripture to live by. David understood to make it through those dark days, death's valley and his numerous enemies, he needed the Lord. David's surrender, our surrender, brings about the goodness and faithful love verse six promises. So I challenge you; don't let bad days define you. Start living the good life God created you for, despite what your circumstances may say.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
