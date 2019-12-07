The screams were deafening, a stadium full of crazed fans, giving their best cheers. Some were taking their love of the band awkwardly far. People of all ages, young and old. Men and women, boys and girls. We had 20-somethings on one side of us and a great-granny in front of us — my 12-year-old and her bestie on the other side. There was no one behind us as we were planted comfortably in the highest seat in the stadium. Tickets aren’t cheap, y’all.
The crowd was diverse, crazy, fun, entertaining; the music was great, a dream come true for a 12-year-old girl and her best friend. It put a smile on this momma’s face to share such a fun and special moment with my girlie. We sang and danced, laughed and cheered, but there is one thing we didn't do; worship.
As we left the stadium and headed home, I couldn't help but think about the difference between this secular concert and those we generally attend in the Christian world. When we step into a Christian concert, it's for the sole purpose of worshiping our Jesus. We had a blast at the concert, but it caused me to think about what we worship. Or who we worship.
In your day today, what are you chasing? Are you chasing a good time? Are you chasing dreams or promotion? Are you pursuing happiness? Or maybe you're chasing love. Is your life devoted to Jesus or perhaps it's devoted to fame, fortune, or greatness? What do you worship? Who do you worship?
Having a good time, finding love, having dreams, being happy, having fame and fortune; none of these things are bad. The worship of them, however, that is a cause for concern.
“Therefore, brothers and sisters, in view of the mercies of God, I urge you to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God; this is your true worship. Do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.” —Romans 12:1-2 CSB.
There is an enormous difference between enjoying the blessings of God and worshiping them. We were called to be a living sacrifice, giving God all of who we are — giving honor and glory to the one who created all things, who created us (Revelation 4:11). We weren't meant to worship the gifts and the blessings of this life but to worship the one who gives us life.
This concert was a once-in-a-lifetime trip for my daughter, but we will not worship a band any more than we will worship a sports team. We went, we laughed, we danced and we walked away grateful to our Jesus for the finances to enjoy a night out together and with our friends.
I don't know what you've been chasing, but if I can encourage you with one thing, it is to chase Jesus above all else. You can spend your whole life chasing things, but you will never be satisfied until you chase Jesus.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
