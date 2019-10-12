When I was just a popcorn fart hanging out in elementary school, I loved Elmer's Glue. I've never been an overly artsy kid, but I was a big fan of any project that involved glue. No, I'm not a glue sniffer although I am definitely one of those people who like the smell of glue. And no worries, I know I'm a weirdo.
While a glue sniffer I am not, I did enjoy smearing glue all over my hands and peeling it off once it dried — you too? It felt like I was removing an old layer of skin, and it was glorious and oddly soothing. To let you in on a little secret. I still enjoy making glue skin when no one is looking. Don't judge me, we all have our quirks.
I realize glue wasn't intended to be used as skin, although it would have been reason enough for me to purchase it. But rather glue is meant to hold things together. I've used a lot of glue over my lifetime, gluing things together like; art crafts, wood projects, my hands, and classmates seats to their bum. You get the picture, glue is glorious. You have something broken? No problem, grab some Elmer's and let's fix it. It'll fix almost anything. However, with all the faith I have in the great Elmer's Glue, there is one thing it cannot hold together.
You.
But no worries, because there is a glue that holds ALL things together. Even you.
“In him we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For everything was created by him, in heaven and on earth, the visible and the invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and by him all things hold together. He is also the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that he might come to have, first place in everything. For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile everything to himself, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.” — Colossians 1:14-20 CSB.
His name is Jesus and by him all things hold together.
When you're struggling through life, feeling broken, or facing broken situations, rest assured that Jesus holds all things together. He's better than Elmer's.
Jesus can hold together a soul in pieces, a relationship that seems hopeless, a body that looks broken beyond repair, and finances that appear insufficient. He is the glue that holds together every part of your life. He is what holds us together when we want to fall apart. He is the bond between us and our heavenly father.
So, if things are broken in your life: your relationships, your body, your spirit. Allow Jesus to be the glue that holds all things together. He has come to make you whole and give you a full life, but apart from Him, you will never experience the fullness or the wholeness He has for you. Allow Him to take all your pieces and hold them together.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
