“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 1:6
Regardless of where you are on your faith journey, this verse holds an encouraging promise for those times when we feel like a failure.
Almost everyone experiences that feeling of being a failure at various times in their life. We screw up. We get something wrong at work. We cause our spouse to be angry or hurt. We fail to communicate clearly what we were thinking and someone gets offended.
Or, it could be when we begin looking back over the life we have lived so far and we think of how little we have accomplished; or regrets over things we have done or left undone.
The feelings of being a failure are universal (1 Cor. 10:13). However, when you are being bombarded with such negative feelings, you can feel utterly alone and worthless.
The Apostle Paul saw it differently. As he looked at the work of the Holy Spirit in his life and the lives of those around him, he gained confidence in the promises and power of God.
He understood that the feelings of failure were but a “momentary light affliction” (2 Cor. 4:17). He knew that these things are a part of our growing “up into Him, into the fulness of the stature of Christ” (Eph 4:13).
Our feelings of failure come whenever we look to ourselves as the one who must “get it done.” Our culture has taught us that. We think it is up to us. We forget it is up to the Lord. All power, majesty and might belong to the Lord Our God.
So, take this verse to heart. Think on it often. If you are one who continually suffers with negative thoughts about yourself, then write this verse out on a card and put it where you can see it often. Memorize it. Pray it back to the Lord.
“I thank you, Lord, that you began a good work in me and that you will make sure it is a perfect work in me and for your glory. Amen.”
