Stockton High School senior Drew Wheeler signed scholarship papers to attend Concordia University of Seward, Nebraska, and play basketball for the Bulldogs.
Wheeler, on pace to break Robbe Ewing’s career scoring record for the Tigers this season, chose the NAIA school after he and his father visited the campus.
“I worked out with the team and had a good day, and they offered me a really good offer,” Wheeler, who plans to major in business, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.