Following a valiant performance at the Class 2 Sectional 3 meet in Sarcoxie on Saturday, May 15, the Stockton Tigers track team traveled to Jefferson City to compete in the annual state track meet. Class 2 competed on the first day of the meet which was Friday, May 21.
Prior to the state meet, the Stockton School R-I School District hosted a send-off for all athletes competing in the state meet. The team made their first stop at Stockton High School where the qualifiers were greeted by the entire student body as the band put on a performance. Athletes then ventured on down to the middle school as the students lined the entrance giving team members high fives and praise.
The team then hit the road for Jefferson City.
On the girls’ side, senior Jenna Rickman placed 13th in the 400 meter dash by running a time of 1:03.
The Lady Tigers’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams missed the top ten as the 4x400 team placed 13th running a time of 4:24 and the 4x800 team placed 16th finishing in 11:01. The 4x400 team featured Faith King, Jayla Thornton, Kylie Hunter and Jenna Rickman. The 4x800 team was highlighted by Faith King, Emma Black, Jenna Rickman and Kylie Hunter.
For the boys, sophomore Braden Postlewait highlighted the day for the Tigers at the state meet as Postlewait finished seventh overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01. Ben McNeal finished in the top ten as well as the sophomore placed tenth in the 110 meter hurdles running a time of 17.12. Max Brown closed out the day for individual qualifiers finishing the state meet placing 15th in the 300 meter hurdles as the sophomore closed out the event in 44.79.
The 4x800 meter boys’ relay team put on a notable performance at the state meet as the team of Colby Adams, Max Brown, Layne Colvin and Braden Postlewait placed third overall with a time of 8:22. The 4x200 relay team finished the meet in 14th running a time of 1:36 while the 4x400 team closed the meet in 15th with a time 3:39.
Overall, the boys’ team finished tied for 29th overall out of 57 teams which placed.
