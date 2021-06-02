The El Dorado Springs High School boys track team are state champions after a sweeping team performance at Missouri’s Class 3 Track and Field state meet on Saturday, May 29, in Jefferson City.
The Bulldog boys tallied 43 points overall as a team to claim first place over Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School’s 42 points and Centralia High School’s 41.
For individual results, junior standout Daelen Ackley claimed first place in three categories — first place in the 1600 meter run by a time of 4:22.11, first place in the 3200 meter run by a time of 9:13:71. and first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.85.
Additionally, senior Collin Hunter proved his mastery at the pole vault by claiming first place in the boys pole vault finals with a result of 14-04.50.
The Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay team took sixth place in their Class 3 matchup through a time of 8:24:04. Additionally, senior Jalen Julien pressed for 16th place in Class 3’s high jump finals with a 5-10.75 result.
